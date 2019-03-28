Hoboken, N.J., Mayor Ravinder Singh Bhalla and his wife, Navneet Kaur Bhalla, executive director of Manavi, a New Jersey-based women’s rights organization – pictured above with their kids – will be honored at the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund’s 2019 gala to be held April 6 in Tysons, Virginia. (Navneet Bindya Bhalla/Facebook photo)