Hoboken, N.J., Mayor Ravinder Singh Bhalla and his wife, Navneet Kaur Bhalla, executive director of Manavi, will be honored with the Sikh Image Award at the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund’s 2019 gala to be held April 6 in Tysons, Virginia.
The Sikh Image Award is presented to those individuals that have furthered the image of the Sikh American community, SALDEF said in a press release. “Ravinder and Navneet Bhalla have been pillars in their community and personify the Sikh values of seva, chardi kala, selflessness, hard-work and standing up to empower their neighbors,” it said. “Being in public service, they both display their values with grace and dignity, and have been role models for Sikh Americans, and shown all Americans what it means to be Sikh.”
In his first few months in office, Bhalla, who was elected Hoboken’s 39th mayor Nov. 7, 2017, has focused on improving the quality of life of Hoboken residents while prioritizing fiscal responsibility, the press release said. “He introduced a city budget with no municipal tax increase, maintained the city’s AA+ credit rating, continues to oversee the rehabilitation of Washington Street, formed a Homelessness Task Force, is pursuing affordable housing strategies, completed the design phase of Northwest Resiliency Park, secured more than $1 million in state transportation funding, and signed executive orders to expand parental leave benefits, invest in the arts, and protect the civil rights of immigrants and the LGBTQ community,” noted the organization.
Navneet Bindya Bhalla is a prominent human rights advocate and lawyer. She currently serves as the executive director of Manavi, a New Jersey-based women’s rights organization that works towards ending all forms of violence and exploitation against South Asian women living in the U.S.
Established in 1985, Manavi for ‘woman’ in Sanskrit, was the first organization of its kind established in the U.S., said SALDEF, adding Manavi, through a variety of programs, ensures that women of South Asian descent can exercise their fundamental right to live a life of dignity that is safe and free from violence.
Navneet Bindya Bhalla has also worked with South Asians Leading Together and International Rescue Committee on advocacy critical to South Asian American communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.