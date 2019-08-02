Sarfez Pharmaceuticals, a Vienna, Virginia-based pharmaceutical research and development company founded by Indian American Salim Shah, has developed a new drug that could potentially treat people suffering from heart failure. And that could happen sooner than later.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted Sarfez Pharmaceuticals’ new drug application for SoanzXRTM, a once-a-day extended release formulation of torsemide, which would effectively reduce volume overload (e.g., edema) and blood pressure, said the company.
If approved, SoanzXRTM will be the first and only long acting loop diuretic (water pill) that delivers the drug at a slower rate and provides drug effects for the majority of the day with a single dose, the company added.
SoanzXRTM also offers improved treatment options for patients with chronic kidney disease, liver cirrhosis with ascites, and hypertension.
Since SoanzXR releases drug at a slower rate and over a longer duration, and it induces gradual and sustained urination, it may help in reducing urinary incontinence, especially in older women, said the company.
“SoanzXR will be the first long-release drug to treat heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and hypertension patients, greatly improving quality of life and hopefully reducing hospitalization time for chronic congestive heart failure patients,” said Shah, founder and chairman of Sarfez Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to supporting the FDA throughout SoanzXR’s review process and once approved, providing improved treatment options for our patients.”
The FDA is expected to complete its review before Jan. 14, 2020. Once approved, Sarfez Pharmaceuticals is committed to providing SoanzXRTM at a reasonable price, said Shah.
“The company has benefited from small business grants from the National Institute of Health to develop SoanzXR,” said Shah. “We will transfer these benefits to patients by selling the drug at reasonable prices.”
Shah is also the founder of Hingez Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company which received a grant of more than 1.8 million from the National Institutes of Health in 2018 to help in its development of a new cholesterol pill.
ASCTHEM, an offshoot of Shah’s Sarfez Technologies, Inc., provides counterfeit detection technology solutions.
