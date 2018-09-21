Hingez Therapeutics Inc. Sept. 18 announced that it has received a grant from the National Institutes of Health that will help in its development of a new cholesterol pill.
The Indian American-led company received the grant, totaling more than $1.8 million, in August, and will use it to develop oral drugs to treat high cholesterol, with an overarching goal of reaching human trials within two to three years.
“We have developed a revolutionary small molecule drug discovery method that will produce oral medications to treat high cholesterol and eventually many other diseases,” Dr. Salim Shah, principal investigator on the grant, founder and president of Hingez Therapeutics Inc., said in a statement.
“I truly believe that we are advancing medical science around the Second Law of Thermodynamics and as such, we are opening new doors to whole new advances in drug discovery and disease treatment,” Shah added.
“We greatly appreciate the support of the National Institutes of Health. We look forward to creating collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions to further develop PCSK9 small molecule inhibitors, to targeting others disease causing protein-protein interactions, and to helping millions of Americans suffering from high-cholesterol and other diseases by bringing new drugs to market,” the Hingez founder said.
Though the body manufactures all the cholesterol that it needs, cholesterol can also be taken into the body through saturated fats found in animal products such as egg yolks, meat and cheese and from trans fats found in some commercially baked cookies and crackers, the company noted in a news release.
The good type of cholesterol known as high-density lipoproteins carries cholesterol from around the body back to the liver for cleansing from the body. Low-density lipoproteins are the ‘bad’ cholesterol that leads to a buildup of plaque in the arteries, leading to risks of stroke and heart attack, the release explained.
More than 102 million American adults have cholesterol levels above healthy levels and more than 35 million Americans have cholesterol levels that put them at risk for heart disease, it said.
The company stresses that while a healthy diet and exercise can help some who suffer from high-cholesterol, others may need medication.
A new class of injectable drugs such as Repatha has been developed to treat patients where Statins are insufficient. Humanized antibodies such as Repatha bind to and inhibit pro-protein convertase subtilisin–kexin type 9, or PCSK9, which blocks liver cell receptors from removing LDL cholesterol from the body, the release said.
However, injectable medications can be difficult, expensive — up to $14,000 a year — and cumbersome, the company said.
“Hingez Therapeutics is using molecular simulations to discover an orally deliverable small molecule to disrupt disease protein-protein interactions; this has the potential to be developed as a new drug for the treatment of high-cholesterol and for other new drug discovery opportunities,” said Ahmed A. Hasan, medical officer and program director at the NIH’s National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
The grant will allow for Hingez to develop small molecule inhibitors of PCSK9 through the NHLBI’s Small Business Program that supports research and development by U.S.-owned and operated small businesses on innovative and commercially-promising products to prevent, diagnose, and treat heart, lung, and blood-related diseases and disorders, it said.
Hingez Therapeutics’ small molecule inhibitors are being developed as a pill alternative to the effective but expensive and injectable PCSK9 antibodies. Such an agent could be globally manufactured with a reasonable price tag, easily administered as an oral therapeutic, and it could have the potential to gain a sizable share of a large lipid lowering drug market, the company added.
Hingez Therapeutics says it is unlocking the potential to discover drugs that utilize the 95 percent of remaining proteins that are not targeted in today’s disease treatments.
Inappropriate protein-protein interactions or lack thereof cause a large number of diseases in humans including cancer, neurological and cardio-renal disorders. If protein-protein interactions can be manipulated via small drug molecules, it will catapult drug discovery into a new era of development of therapeutics for diseases that have none today, it said.
