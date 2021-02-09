LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music on Feb. 5, announced “a generous reinvestment” in an endowment by the Mohinder Brar Sambhi Estate. This gift increases the value of the Indian music endowment to $500,000.
This would significantly expand the funding available for vital Indian music programs and performances, as well as scholarships for students studying Indian music at the School of Music, a release said.
Established in 2005 by a large group of dedicated donors representing the Indian American community, the endowment pays tribute to Dr. Mohinder Brar Sambhi, who passed away in 2015, and was a professor emeritus with the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. The Indian American professor, who created the endowed chair in Indian music in honor of his late wife, Dr. Mohinder “Minno” Brar Sambhi, was a generous and unwavering supporter of Indian music at UCLA. This commitment continues to this day thanks to his estate, the release noted.
“We are humbled by this gift and grateful to the board of the Mohinder Brar Sambhi Estate for its commitment to increasing opportunities for School of Music students and faculty to celebrate and experience Indian music,” said Eileen L. Strempel, inaugural dean of The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. “The School of Music is proud to honor the legacy and generosity of Dr. Sambhi through this gift.”
A board member of the Mohinder Brar Sambhi Estate shared, “Under the direction of Professor Anna Morcom, the Mohindar Brar Sambhi Chair in Indian Music at the School of Music, we look forward to further growing the Indian Music Program at UCLA and its vibrant guest artist program for new generations of students, scholars, artists and audiences.”
