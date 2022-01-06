Sameer Gadkaree, an Indian American educator, recently took over as president and CEO of The Institute for College Access & Success, a non-profit organization founded in Oakland, California, that works to make higher education more available and affordable.
Gadkaree has served in senior roles in both higher education and philanthropy, according to a press release.
"Student debt tops $1.5 trillion; the pandemic has exacerbated the strain, particularly for the most vulnerable and least financially secure," said Zakiya Smith Ellis, TICAS Interim Board Chair and policy advisor to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "TICAS is a trusted leader in advocating for student-centered, evidence-driven, results-oriented public policies to enable all Americans to afford college and graduate without burdensome debt. I am confident that Sameer, with his passion for racial equity and economic mobility, will lead this seasoned team to advance federal and state policies that will deliver high-quality outcomes for students."
Gadkaree has worked to strengthen higher education policy and opportunity throughout his career, noted the release. Most recently, he has led the Joyce Foundation's grantmaking on higher education and the future of work, with a focus on federal and state policy change.
"I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead TICAS during this time of both great challenge and possibility," said Gadkaree. "TICAS is known across the political spectrum for its deep expertise, careful research, and effective policy advocacy. I am excited to join the TICAS team and to lead this remarkable organization as it advances affordability, accountability, and equity in higher education."
