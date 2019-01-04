Members of the “Samosa Caucus” — Democrat Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi (Illinois), Pramila Jayapal (Washington), Ami Bera (California) and Ro Khanna (California)— were sworn into the 116th Congress Jan. 3 by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for another term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“It was an honor to take the oath of office this afternoon to kick off the 116th Congress, and to begin my second term serving the people of Illinois’ 8th Congressional District. After a successful first term, during which I led the historic modernization of our national Career and Technical Education system, I am thrilled to continue pushing bold and innovative policies to strengthen our economy by expanding opportunities for students, small businesses, and working families,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.
“But today, as my colleagues and I took the oath of office, we were keenly aware of our immediate and pressing responsibility as Members of Congress – to reopen the government,” he added.
Krishnamoorthi’s hope was to help end the shutdown with a vote Jan. 3. That vote was taken, but the shutdown remains with Senate to follow up on the legislation to end the government halt.
“I am hopeful this legislation will pass the Senate as well as the House and will be signed into law by President Trump.”
On Twitter, Jayapal of Washington said: “Today, I was sworn into the 116th Congress, our most diverse and most progressive Congress yet! I am honored to once again represent the beautiful people of WA-07. It’s a new day and a new Congress: let’s get to work.”
On the first day of the new Congress, a vote to reopen government is expected to sail through with a majority of Democrats supporting six bipartisan spending bills that fund most of the closed agencies through September and a short-term extension of current funding for the Department of Homeland Security, reported npr.org. Pelosi said the legislation gives Republicans a chance to reopen government and to keep working on border security, which is funded through DHS.
However, Rep. Ro Khanna, who was also sworn in Jan. 3, along with incoming New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said they will vote against the rules. They object to a provision that would require Congress to offset new spending through a provision called pay as you go, or PAYGO.
Traditional budget economists and incoming House Rules Committee chairman Jim McGovern said Democrats can, and often do, waive the rule Ocasio-Cortez and Khanna oppose. Progressives are divided on the issue. Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chairs, Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Mark Pocan D-Wis., said they will support the rules package despite the budgeting concern, according to npr.
