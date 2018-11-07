The four Indian American members of Congress – Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera and Raja Krishnamoorthi – affectionately known as the “Samosa Caucus,” have all been re-elected in their respective races in the Nov. 6 midterm election.
The trio of first-term U.S. Reps. Jayapal, Khanna and Krishnamoorthi all won in landslides, while Bera, the longtime U.S. representative in California’s 7th Congressional District, won in a more closely-contested race.
Nationwide, the Democratic Party won more than the necessary 218 seats to reclaim control of the House, while the U.S. Senate remains in GOP control.
Jayapal, who has been very active and vocal in her first two years in Washington, D.C., earned the support of the constituents in the 7th Congressional District of Washington, covering the Seattle area.
Being challenged by Republican Craig Keller, Jayapal received 83.4 percent of the vote, totaling 224,351 votes with 76 percent of the votes tallied. Keller received a mere 16.6 percent and 44,732 in coming up short in his bid.
“I am so honored to have earned the decisive support of Washington’s 7th District once again to return to Congress and stand up for the values of this progressive and hope-filled district,” Jayapal said in a statement. “Now, we are primed to restore the balance of power between the branches of government and push back even more strongly against the Trump administration's deeply destructive policies.
Citing the number of new members of the House joining the ranks, Jayapal added, “With new and diverse voices joining our ranks, we are building a movement that truly represents the people of this country. Every day, we will continue building on this momentum and lifting up new ideas and policies that will increase the economic security of working families, provide healthcare to every American, and recommit our country to fulfill its promise for justice and progress for all.”
In California’s 17th Congressional District, which covers a large part of Silicon Valley, Khanna was seeking a second term and was challenged by Republican Ron Cohen.
Khanna received 72,765 votes, which amounted to 72.5 percent of the vote, while Cohen generated 27,590 votes for 27.5 percent of the vote.
“Tonight we once again proved that you don’t need the funding of PACs and special interests to run an effective campaign. You just need people power. I am so honored to represent the great people of #CA17 and will continue to fight for you,” Khanna said in a series of tweets.
“Tonight was a great night for our campaign and for Democrats across the country. I’m grateful to the voters of #CA17 for giving me the opportunity to continue to represent you in Congress. This has been the honor of my life,” the representative added.
“With the time remaining this Congress, we must pass my bipartisan War Powers Resolution and end the Saudi-led war in Yemen. Fourteen million people are at risk of famine. This bill cannot wait, we must pass it and end the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” he stressed.
Khanna touched on the importance of the Democrats taking over control of the House and how it will translate into the next two years of work.
“Americans have sent the message that they are tired of policies that help the investor class while ignoring the needs of ordinary people. With Democrats in control of the House, we will push for economic and foreign policy populism,” he tweeted.
Pitted against Indian American Republican J.D. Diganvker in the 8th Congressional District of Illinois, Raja Krishnamoorthi was hoping to build on his first term by winning support of the voters in the suburban Chicago area.
Krishnamoorthi received 124,908 votes for 65.6 percent to Diganvker’s 65,576 votes for 34.4 percent, and will serve another two years of Congress.
“I am honored to have been re-elected to serve another term as congressman for Illinois’s 8th Congressional District. Thank you so much to my constituents for choosing to extend my contract for another two years. I promise I will do you proud,” Krishnamoorthi said in a Facebook post.
“Now I’m excited to return to Washington, alongside my fellow Democrats who were elected across the country!” he added.
Bera, a longtime U.S. representative in California’s 7th Congressional District, which covers area of Sacramento County, won in a closer race against Republican Andrew Grant.
The district, which doesn’t lean as heavily Democrat as most of the other areas of California, supported Bera with 52.7 percent of the vote, totaling 54,097 votes. Grant received 47.3 percent of the vote, totaling 48,597 votes.
The Indian American representative did not make a statement on his victory at the time of press.
The four re-elected members of Congress were among dozens of Indian American candidates running for seats – federal, state and municipal – across the country.
