A resident of San Bernardino, Calif., has surrendered to police in the city in the killing of Indian American student Abhishek Sudhesh and was immediately arrested, authorities said.
Eric Devon Turner, 42, turned himself in on Nov. 30 after the shooting incident at an area motel that took place on Thanksgiving Day Nov. 28, the San Bernardino County Sun reported.
According to Sgt. Albert Tello of the San Bernardino police, officers were called to the 100 block of South E Street on Nov. 28 afternoon on a report of a shooting.
There, officers found 25-year-old Sudhesh (also known as Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat) on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Tello added.
The suspect had fled on foot, but was identified by police and later turned himself in on Nov. 30 in the morning, Tello said, adding that Turner's motive remains unknown.
According to the Los Angeles-based KABC TV, Sudhesh was a California State University student and was reportedly pursuing a master's degree in computer science and worked part-time at a motel.
Sudhesh originally came from the city of Mysuru in India, where he earned his bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering, according to his profiles on Facebook and LinkedIn. He moved to San Bernardino in March of 2018 and began studying at CSU San Bernardino the following month. He also served as a teaching assistant at the university, the KTLA report said.
Sudhesh's Facebook profile was filled with messages of sorrow and condolences on Nov. 30. A GoFundMe page was set up to help his family with the costs of services and travel to the U.S. As of Dec. 2, it had raised more than $61,400.
"He was attacked while he was looking after a motel in his free time on behalf of his friend. The family grieves for him deeply," according to the memorial page. "Everyone who knew him remembers him as a very sweet and caring person who went out of his way to help others. He had a good academic record at college and his professors and colleagues appreciated him dearly."
"He had decided to go abroad to study with the only aim and ambition to help and be there for his family," according to the statement. "He worked hard day and night to fulfill this dream. He wanted to fund his younger brother Abhishreshta’s medical education fees apart from being financially available for everyone in his family."
(With IANS reports)
