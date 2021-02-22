The National Geographic Society and Lindblad Expeditions recently announced its latest group of Grosvenor Teacher Fellows, with Indian American Charu Gulati, of San Carlos, California, among the 14th annual cohort.
Around this time last year, 50 exemplary educators were selected to receive a Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship, but a month after the cohort was informed of their selection, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world and travel was put on hold—along with their fellowship experience, the NGS and Lindblad joint news release noted.
The 2021 fellows, for nearly a year, kept the news to themselves, but as of Feb. 16, the wait is over.
Travel is still on hold, but once conditions allow, each Fellow will embark on a one- to three-week voyage aboard a Lindblad Expeditions ship, a fleet that includes the National Geographic Explorer, National Geographic Endeavour II, National Geographic Orion, or National Geographic Quest, the release notes.
Fellows will travel in small groups to some of the world’s most remote and extraordinary environments—such as the high Arctic, southeast Alaska, Central America, Antarctica, or the Galápagos Islands.
Throughout their journey, they will encounter wildlife and explore breathtaking landscapes while accompanied by a team of Lindblad Expeditions naturalists, including marine biologists, geologists, historians, undersea specialists and National Geographic photographers.
The Fellows were selected from a competitive applicant pool of pre-K–12 educators from all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and Department of Defense Education Activity schools for this life-changing professional development opportunity, according to the news release.
The formal and informal educators in this group were chosen for their impactful work to further students’ understanding of the planet and its people, empowering them to generate solutions for a healthier and more sustainable future.
Their work focuses on inspiring youth to become environmental stewards, mentoring and amplifying student leaders, and tackling complex issues such as climate change.
As part of their Fellowship, members of the 2021 cohort take on a two-year leadership commitment, serving as program ambassadors, fostering connections and collaboration with other educators in the National Geographic community and beyond, it adds.
“I remain impressed by the resilience and strength our Fellows have exhibited over the past year. They have gone above and beyond to adapt to the evolving education landscape in order to help their students grow,” National Geographic Society chief education officer Vicki Phillips wrote in a blog. “They’ve developed creative ways to enrich their learning environments while also remaining actively engaged in their communities.”
Gulati, who teaches science at Tierra Linda Middle School, schedules social emotional learning time each week to check in with students to ensure their needs are being met and that they feel supported, the release notes of her work.
“These extraordinary educators recognize that no matter the circumstances, they must remain a source of strength for their students, their colleagues, and their communities,” Phillips said.
