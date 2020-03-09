In celebrating 50 years of leadership, the San Diego World Affairs Council will honor Prof. M.C. Madhu Madhavan.
The council said it will celebrate Madhavan’s “exceptional contributions to the SDWAC Council and our San Diego community” at a March 20 event.
U.S. Rep. Scott Peters will be the keynote speaker of the event, to be held at the Royal India Banquet Hall in San Diego from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Madhavan has been an SDWAC member since 1970 and was elected to the Board of Directors in 1982 and continued to serve until 2003, when bylaws necessitated a year off.
The Indian American rejoined the board in 2008 and has served as honorary director since 2015, according to his bio.
Madhavan has made a number of contributions to SDWAC throughout the years.
In 1998 Madhavan chaired a conference on ASEAN countries, attended by the ambassadors of six ASEAN countries.
He organized a weeklong 'Japan Festival" conference, supported by Japanese CEOs in San Diego and the honorary consul of Japan in San Diego.
Madhavan inaugurated the International Citizen Award program in 1992 with Chancellor Atkinson of UCSD, president Tom Day of SDSU and president Author Hughes of USD as honorees.
Under Madhavan's tenure the SDWAC North County chapter was established in Rancho Bernardo, his bio notes.
Additionally, in 1992, Madhavan helped establish the Col. Irving Salomon memorial lecture with the support of Cecile Salomon.
In 1993, Madhavan helped SDWAC move to focus on environmental problems of both San Diego and Tijuana with the participation of the city of Chula Vista and the city of Tijuana along with the U.S.-Mexico Border Progress Foundation, according to a news release.
More information about the event, or for information on how to donate to the M.C. Madhavan World Affairs Council Scholarship, can be obtained by emailing edick@sdwac.org.
