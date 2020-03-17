Six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area went into lockdown/curfew mode March 17 at 12:01 a.m. as a “shelter-in-place” order took effect in an attempt to mitigate community spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
Fremont, California Vice Mayor Raj Salwan told India-West the move is a “crucial step to combat the pandemic of coronavirus. We need to reduce the community spread as quickly as possible.”
Fremont is home to one of the largest populations of Indian Americans and South Asian Americans in the nation. The suburban town is based in Alameda County, which has recorded four cases of coronavirus thus far.
Neighboring Santa Clara County, in Northern California’s Silicon Valley, is also home to a large Indian American population. That county has identified 112 cases of coronavirus as of press time March 17. Salwan and California state Assemblyman Ash Kalra, who represents portions of Santa Clara County, both told India-West the identified cases represent an under-count as test kits have not yet been made widely available.
In total, 258 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in the counties on which the shelter-in-place order was imposed.
Residents of San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties will be affected by the order, which limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential needs. Public and private gatherings outside the home are prohibited. All travel for non-essential activities, including by car, public transport, or foot, is also prohibited. All businesses within the counties are required to be closed, with the exception of those that provide critical services, such as hospitals, grocery stores, gas stations, and others, including the media.
Schools are also on shut down. Many districts, however, are supplying bagged lunches as — for many low-income students in the state — a midday meal may be their only food for the day.
California Governor Gavin Newsom March 16 declared a state of emergency for the state. He also shut down all bars, wineries, brew pubs and nightclubs, and recommended that those over 65 self-isolate.
Kalra told India-West that the state Legislature March 17 allocated $1.1 billion to the governor in emergency funding to stem the spread of COVID-19. The funds can be used to add more beds and respirators at existing public health facilities, disinfect public schools and university campuses and a myriad of other uses.
The Legislature is also working to pass measures that could delay when state income taxes are due, and is also seeking to pass a measure to prevent tenants and businesses from being evicted because of an inability to pay rent during the coronavirus crisis.
“The state is way behind on getting test kits because of the president’s lack of understanding about this crisis,” stated Kalra, adding that the state currently does not have adequate test kits.
President Donald Trump has relaxed protocols, allowing states to develop or purchase their own test kits. Kalra told India-West it will take some time for California to come up to speed.
“I hope the Indian American community listens to experts. And if we personally have the means, then let’s try to help those who don’t,” said Kalra, adding: “Think about those who are continuing to work and putting themselves at risk to meet our needs.”
Salwan told India-West that Alameda County may begin to implement free “drive through” testing as soon as test kits become available.
He noted that some Indian American small businesses have engaged in predatory pricing, inflating prices on staples. Salwan said Fremont is attempting to stem the scourge of predatory pricing and will impose legal penalties on those engaged in the practice. “We need to make sure that we’re helping our community, not hindering it,” he said.
Nathan Ganeshan, founder of Community Seva, told India-West the coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected his organization’s ability to service un-sheltered people in the South Bay Area, and to provide them with meals, clothing, and necessities for the cold winter months.
The organization works with several Bay Area shelters that work with the county’s rapidly growing homeless population. Previously, Community Seva would cook and serve weekend breakfasts and dinners cooked at the shelters.
Now, the organization must cook the food at its own kitchen and deliver it to the shelters. But, because of shelter-in-place restrictions, it is difficult to find volunteers who will cook and deliver, said Ganeshan. “We need to keep in mind the health and safety of our volunteers, he said, adding, however: “No hungry belly can wait.”
Ganeshan fears the homeless population will expand amid the COVID-19 crisis as hourly workers and those who live from paycheck to paycheck — about 40 percent of Americans currently live in this manner with less than $500 in savings — may be evicted from their homes for failure to pay rent while they are unable to work. “We need more county services to address the homeless population,” he told India-West.
Indiaspora held a members-only call with former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Murthy said no preventive medications have yet been declared effective. He expects social distancing measures will have to remain in place for at least three to four weeks to “flatten the curve” on the spread of the disease.
