The Trump administration’s ban, which took effect in June and is scheduled to last until the end of this year, applies to H-1B visas, which are widely used by major American and Indian technology companies, H-2B visas for nonagricultural seasonal workers, J visas for cultural exchanges, and L visas for managers and other key employees of multinational corporations. President Trump is seen Oct. 19 at a rally in Tucson, Arizona. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)