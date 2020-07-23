In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Democratic Party-run San Francisco Board of Supervisors has unanimously passed a resolution opposing India's Citizenship Amendment Act and other legislations.
The resolution's sponsor, Gordon Mar, claimed before the vote July 21 that women, Dalits and gay and transgender people, along with Muslims, are being "imprisoned in massive detention centers” in India.
The resolution also opposed the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, calling them discriminatory.
The board and all its 11 elected members, who have the title of supervisor, are Democrats.
The board in the heart of the Silicon Valley linked the legislation in India and the Bharatiya Janata Party to President Donald Trump in the resolution that claimed to "express solidarity with San Francisco's South Asian community.”
Mar claimed that "far-right Hindu nationalist sympathizers are Trump's largest immigrant donor base" and warned that "the Hindu nationalist ecosystem extends to the Bay Area and Silicon Valley.”
One of the Supervisors, Aaron Peskin, cautioned the body about stepping into international affairs, but he nevertheless joined the other 10 Democrats in voting for the resolution.
"We should proceed with a matter like this very, very carefully," Peskin said, adding that he was "reticent to assume the role of a member of Congress" and reminded "my colleagues that we are not members of Congress.”
San Francisco is dominated by the left wing of the Democratic Party, which is emerging powerful within the party and is trying to set the agenda regarding India.
Meanwhile, municipal bodies in Seattle in Washington state, St. Paul in Minnesota, Cambridge in Massachusetts, and Albany in New York have also passed similar resolutions pushed by Islamic organizations.
They have, however, been silent on the attacks on Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan and Pakistan and the human rights violations there.
Mar mentioned the $3 billion U.S. arms deal with India while introducing the resolution that asked America to explore sanctions against India.
Showing the pitfalls of municipalities driven by local interests entering into international affairs, the resolution falsely claimed that the CAA, NRC and NPR discriminated against "caste oppressed, women, indigenous peoples, and the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) community.”
One of the goals of the NRC is to protect the minority indigenous people – the tribespeople – in northeast India from being overrun by illegal migrants.
Persecuted minorities who are "caste oppressed," women and LGBTQ, as well as the predominantly Buddhist Chakma tribespeople from Bangladesh, are eligible for expedited citizenship under the CAA.
Muslim immigrants continue to be eligible for citizenship under the regular rules.
