LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin, Los Angeles Chapter and the Consulate General of India, San Francisco, in coordination with the National Federation of Indo-American Association, Rajput Association of America, and Indian American volunteers in the Southern California community held a virtual consular camp on Sept. 26.
This first of a kind virtual camp was held on the video platform “VoxMeet,” developed by an Indian IT engineer, Sandeep Kumar. At its peak, 89 people logged on, exceeding the expectations of the organizers.
The virtual camp was attended by Consul General Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad, Deputy Consul General Rajesh Naik and several other consulate officials. Prasad said the consulate was doing its best to provide the necessary services under the trying situation of COVID-19, pointing out that the San Francisco mission covers 11 states in the western United States.
Naik and other officials answered questions regarding visas, OCI cards, passport renewals, and the Vande Bharat Mission. Concerns on emergency travel to India, travel restrictions, and COVID-19 conditions in India were addressed. Naik informed the audience that people with green cards and OCI cards do not need any special permission to visit India, but anyone without it must seek special permission or an emergency visa to travel to India. He suggested that people email him or others at the consulate for help.
GOPIO-LA officials who facilitated the camp included Rajinder Dhunna, Navin Gupta, Kewal Kanda, Rani Kuusto and Ashok Madan. For more information call Kewal Kanda at 562-897-6976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.