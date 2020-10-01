People raise their hands to take an oath during a naturalization ceremony on July 22 in New York City. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Brooklyn field office and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York held a naturalization ceremony officiated by Judge Ramon E. Reyes. A San Francisco judge Sept. 29 temporarily halted DHS from imposing massive fee hikes for green cards, naturalization, H-1B and other visa applications, which would have affected many in the Indian American community. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)