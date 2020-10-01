A San Francisco District Court Judge Sept. 29 temporarily halted the Department of Homeland Security from imposing massive fee hikes for green cards, naturalization, H-1B and other visa applications.
The fee hikes were set to go into effect Oct. 2. Under the new fee structure, the cost of applying for a green card would double, from $1,760 to $2,830. The fee for applying for U.S. citizenship would increase from $725 to $1,170. Application fees for an H-1B visa were minimally impacted: they would rise from $460 to $555. And for the first time in the history of the U.S., DHS would impose a $50 fee on those seeking asylum.
Only three nations in the world impose a fee on asylum seekers: Fiji, Australia, and Iran. Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, told BuzzFeed News last November that a fee for asylum seekers “may be prohibitively expensive for certain families who have spent their entire savings just to reach our border.”
Judge Jeffrey White of the Northern California District Court issued the temporary injunction, brought on by the Immigration Legal Resource Center and seven other immigrant rights organizations, who are suing Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 6-3 Sept. 30 to permanently appoint Wolf to the position: a full Senate vote may occur next week.
In its response to the lawsuit, DHS said it needed to impose the fee hike “to fully recover the costs of adjudication.” It also stated that if the Court issues an injunction, “USCIS will forego millions of dollars of revenue each day, which will lead to funding cuts, furloughs, and further delays in processing applications.”
But White ruled that the ILRC had sufficiently established that an injunction was necessary. If the fee hike were imposed, said the judge, “It will prevent vulnerable and low-income applicants from applying for immigration benefits, will block access to humanitarian protections, and will expose those populations to further danger.”
White cited ILRC’s contention that the public at large would be harmed if the fee hike goes into effect because it would “negatively impact tax revenues and would delay individuals seeking to naturalize from participating in essential civic activities like voting, service in public office, and jury service.” He noted that the defendants did not counter those arguments.
The ILRC had stated in its lawsuit that the fee for asylum seekers was “arbitrary and capricious,” because DHS had said it was imposing the fee to deter “frivolous applications.” White said the plaintiffs had sufficiently established proof of “irreparable harm.”
The judge also sided with the plaintiffs who claimed that the rule was illegal, as it was made while there was no permanent DHS Secretary. After Kirstjen Nielsen resigned in April 2019, Kevin McAleenan served as acting secretary for six short months before resigning. Wolf has served as acting secretary since November.
USCIS issued a statement Sept. 30 criticizing White’s ruling. “This unfortunate decision leaves USCIS underfunded by millions of dollars each business day the fee rule is enjoined,” said the agency, noting that it relies on fees to conduct its services.
“As required by federal law, USCIS conducted a comprehensive biennial fee review and determined that current fees do not recover the cost of providing adjudication and naturalization services. This is nothing new or abnormal,” said USCIS, noting that the hike in fees should have been imposed two years ago, and is a smaller percentage than previous fee hikes.
“In a fee-funded agency such as USCIS, this increase is necessary to continue operations in any long-term, meaningful way to ensure cost recovery. This decision barring USCIS from enacting its mandatory fee increase is unprecedented and harmful to the American people,” said the agency.
But immigration organizations cheered the ruling. Melissa Rodgers, director of Programs for the ILRC, said in a statement released after the ruling: “USCIS’ fee rule is unlawful and incredibly destructive, and we applaud the court’s decision to protect millions of immigrants and their families.”
“The rule, which disproportionately harms people of color, is a blatant attempt by the Trump administration to create financial barriers for asylum seekers, families, and would-be citizens in order to prevent them from obtaining United States residence or U.S. citizenship.”
“This is immoral, classist and a blatant violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act,” said Rodgers.
Jesse Bless, director of federal Litigation at the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said in a statement: “AILA applauds the Court’s expeditious order to set aside USCIS’s unprecedented attempt to dramatically raise fees prior to November’s presidential election.”
White correctly identified that DHS leadership did not have the authority to issue the rule, said Bless. He also recognized that the government pushed to increase fees arbitrarily without considering the negative impact the rule would have on low-income immigrant populations and those seeking asylum.
“AILA is proud to join in this important fight, standing with immigrants, their families, and the communities across America they call home. This is an important win for deserving immigrants and a strong rebuke to this administration’s anti-immigration efforts,” said Bless.
Doug Rand, Boundless co-founder and immigration policy expert, called the increases an “unprecedented weaponization of government fees.” In a statement, Rand said that DHS would likely appeal the injunction to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. “But there’s no telling how long that will take or what the outcome will be,” said the former Obama administration official.
