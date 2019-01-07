Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. announced Jan. 2 the appointment of 12 California Superior Court judges, including Indian American Vedica Puri in San Francisco County.
Puri, 47, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the judgeship in San Francisco County Superior Court. She has been a partner at Pillsbury & Coleman LLP since 2005, where she was a senior associate from 2002 to 2005.
Puri was a trial lawyer at Drinker, Biddle & Reath from 2001 to 2002, at Sedgwick LLP from 2000 to 2001, and at Alborg, Veiluva & Cannata from 1996 to 1999. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai, India.
Puri, a Democrat, is the first Indian American judge ever appointed to the San Francisco County Superior Court. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Tracie L. Brown to the Court of Appeal.
According to her bio with Pillsbury & Coleman LLP, Puri has over two decades of experience representing companies, higher education institutions and individuals with complicated coverage issues against insurance companies that have acted in bad faith.
She is an experienced trial attorney with expertise in high-stakes builder’s risk, property and technology errors and omissions claims, it said. Puri has counseled many companies and risk managers on issues involving protection against technology failures, cyber liability, directors’ and officers’ liability as well as handling claims under these policies. Her in-depth experience involves coverage disputes arising from catastrophic natural disasters, most recently the San Bruno pipeline explosion (2010) and the North Bay wildfires (2017).
She was also selected as a Northern California Rising Star in 2010 and a Super Lawyer from 2011-2015.
