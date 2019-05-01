San Francisco’s new public defender, Manohar ‘Mano’ Raju, the first Indian American to serve in that role, was officially sworn into office April 25 by Mayor London Breed.
Breed heaped accolades onto Raju as she introduced him to the packed hall at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center in the city’s Western Addition, a historically African American neighborhood.
Raju was appointed to the role by Breed on March 11, after the unexpected death of Jeff Adachi. In her introduction, Breed said: “We know we can never replace Jeff Adachi. (But) here we are with an incredible leader, someone who has not just fought the battles in the courtroom, but someone who has fought the battles in the community.”
She added that Adachi would have been pleased to see Raju succeed him, and addressed one of Raju’s key issues: the bias of juries in trials involving people of color.
In an interview with India-West shortly after he was appointed, Raju, the founding member of Public Defenders for Racial Justice, said: “It is fairly common for an African American man to be on trial with no African American jurors.” He hopes to develop a system in which jurors’ biases can be detected before they are selected to serve. (See earlier story here: https://bit.ly/2TB5W7p)
"The role of the public defender should be to balance the scales. It is a constitutional right that was established more than 200 years ago that was designed to make sure that all people, not just some people, are given the right to strong counsel. The right to have someone stand up in their defense, to tell their story," Raju said during his swearing-in ceremony, which was also attended by his wife Asha.
Several local politicians praised Raju for his work at the ceremony. One of the attorney’s former clients, Shawn, spoke tearfully about how Raju had kept him out of jail by insisting on a trial rather than taking a plea deal. Twelve years later, Raju still regularly calls to check in on him, said Shawn, who was found innocent at his trial.
Raju has served in the San Francisco Public Defender’s office for 11 years. He was recruited from the Contra Costa County, Calif.’s public defender’s office by Adachi. He received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University and his law degree from UC Berkeley.
The entire ceremony can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/2DGB2jN.
