SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Gadar Memorial restoration project, originally scheduled to be completed this year, is now expected to be finished by 2021, at a cost of $9 million that will be paid by the Indian government.
Architect Arvind Iyer, of San Francisco-based Iyer and Associates, and India’s Consul for the West Coast Sanjay Panda formally signed off on a consultancy agreement March 6 at the historic hall, in San Francisco’s Richmond District. Over 50 Indian Americans, including prominent Sikh American community leaders, attended the event.
MEI Architects had originally delivered the plans for the restoration project in 2016, but Panda told India-West that the project was ultimately allotted to the lowest bidder, as per Indian government norms.
The restoration project must now be approved by the San Francisco Planning Commission, which may take up to six months, according to Panda. The two-year construction project involves a complete tear-down of the existing structure and construction of a four-story building with a facade resembling the original Gadar Hall.
Panda said the hall has “huge symbolic significance” for the Indian diaspora. “It is a symbol of the glorious sacrifices of those who struggled for India’s freedom.”
“The hall has significance for people around the world. The Gadar Party was a major movement which provided the spark for India’s freedom movement,” he said.
Before his posting in San Francisco, Panda said he went to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. “Everyone there was talking about the Gadar Memorial,” he said.
The Gadar Memorial – initially built in 1914 and refurbished in 1974 – is the birthplace of the Gadar Party, a movement led primarily by Sikh Americans to support India’s independence from the British. The movement was led and funded primarily by Sikh American farmers from the Central Valley and students at UC Berkeley.
The hall had an electric printing press onsite, which printed out 10,000 copies of a six-page newspaper every week, and was then distributed throughout the U.S. and sent by ship to India, according to Inder Singh, chairman of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin. The newspaper was first written in Urdu by Lal Har Dayal, then translated into Punjabi, and stamped and addressed manually. (See previous story India-West story: https://bit.ly/2Uqg3Iv)
Singh and other community members have ardently advocated for the new structure to resemble the old building, which was burned down in a fire in the 1950s. The hall was rebuilt in 1975.
The new structure will host an auditorium, museum, a library, and a meeting room, among other features, according to Panda.
The formalization of the project comes five weeks ahead of the 550th birth celebration of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. The current memorial hall features photos of several Sikh American freedom fighters who returned to India to battle the British.
