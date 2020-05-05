San Jose, Calif., Mayor Sam Liccardo May 5 announced the addition of new members to the Silicon Valley Recovery Roundtable, previously known as the Economic Recovery and Resilience Council, with a number of Indian Americans named among the group.
The Roundtable group – which is co-chaired by Bobby Alvarado, executive officer of NorCal Carpenters Regional Council; Carl Guardino, president and CEO of Silicon Valley Leadership Group; Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco; Lisa Su, president and CEO at AMD; and Nicole Taylor, president and CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation – includes Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy; Dheeraj Pandey, founder, CEO and chairman at Nutanix; Rohan Patel, senior director of global policy and business development at Tesla; Dilawar Syed, CEO at Lumiata; and Geetha Vallabhaneni, founder of Luminix.
There is a total of 52 members along with the five co-chairs.
“Although the economic fallout of COVID-19 has put hundreds of thousands of our region’s residents out of work, mere recovery to the status quo will not suffice for our many neighbors in low-wage jobs struggling to pay high rents,” Liccardo said in a statement.
“We have the opportunity to reimagine Silicon Valley by shaping an inclusive recovery that will empower residents with new skills and training that can facilitate careers in emerging industries of the future.” Liccardo added. “The willingness of these leaders to share their scarce time and vast expertise in this moment will bring lasting impact to the livelihoods of 3 million residents.”
The latest additions to the Roundtable are Silicon Valley business, education, art, media, and community leaders. Their deep expertise and experience—representing hundreds of thousands of jobs in the region—is critically needed to reopen the economy safely, the release noted.
