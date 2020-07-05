Adarsh Ambati, a junior at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, Calif., has been selected as one of the top five finalists for the "WIN-WIN Gothenburg Sustainability Youth Award 2020" out of hundreds of applicants from around the world.
The WIN-WIN Youth Award is an international award based in Gothenburg, Sweden, which aims to empower and reward young people who play an active role in the creation of a more sustainable future.
This year's theme was “Biodiversity.”
With his “Amphibian Biodiversity Protection Project,” Ambati has designed a non-invasive, easy, in-field technique that is cheaper than the formerly used procedures to detect the presence of the fungus Batrachochytrium Dendrobatidis, which is harmful for amphibian species around the world.
The jury nominated the Indian American youth for the invention making it possible to effectively identify pathogens threatening endangered species, which is a fundamental aspect of species conservation, in an easy and accessible way.
The winner will be announced on International Youth Day on Aug. 12 and will receive a cash prize amounting to $2100 at the official awards ceremony on Oct. 22.
