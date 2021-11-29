The San Ramon City Council at its regular meeting Nov. 23 voted to appoint councilmember Sridhar Verose as the city's next vice mayor in its regular meeting.
Verose, who represents the city's District 3, was the first Indian American elected to serve on the City Council in November 2020 for a regular term that expires in 2024, according to report in the Danville San Ramon.
Prior to his election, Verose served on the Parks and Community Services Commission from 2016 to 2020.
As reported earlier by India-West, Verose graduated with a master’s degree in software engineering from San Jose State University and has been working in information technology for the past 25 years. He is currently working as senior manager of cloud operations at Opentext Inc.
Verose has always been deeply involved in his community, his bio notes.
He is also a liaison to the Library Committee, Facilities Committee, Field Users Committee, and participates in advisory committee interview panels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.