Umbulizer, a company which produces low-cost, portable ventilators and is co-founded by an Indian American Harvard student, Sanchay Gupta, is among the 2020 grand prize winners of the ninth annual Harvard President’s Innovation Challenge.
During a one-hour livestreamed event presented by the Harvard Innovation Labs May 21, 25 finalists showcased their work, and 10 ventures received $500,000 in Bertarelli Foundation prizes across five tracks.
Umbulizer received $75,000 in prize money in the health and life sciences track for “building a reliable and low-cost device that can provide continuous ventilation to patients.”
The President’s Innovation Challenge is a call to action for Harvard students and alumni who are passionate about developing ideas that make a difference. The prizes are exclusively funded by the Bertarelli Foundation.
“The world needs ventilators now more than ever, and this award will directly fund the production of additional devices that we can then deliver to patients in need,” Gupta, chief medical officer of Umbulizer, said, as per The Harvard Gazette.
Gupta is an M.D./M.B.A. candidate at Harvard Medical School and Harvard Business School.
According to the company’s website, the ventilator “UMV-001 is the product of years of collaboration among a diverse team of product designers, engineers, and international pulmonary and critical care experts.”
It is simple and straightforward to operate, extremely portable, and can be wirelessly monitored, according to the company. Any health provider can be quickly trained to use it, regardless of their prior level of experience, it says.
Earlier this year, the company was named as the winner of the Sloan Healthcare Innovations Prize competition. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2MIoeNX)
