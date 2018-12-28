The Sankara Eye Foundation Dec. 8 held its annual banquet at the Milpitas, Calif.-based India Community Center in which it raised more than a half million dollars.
This year, the goal was to raise $500,000 for eye surgeries and for its three inflight hospital projects – Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad in Telangana and New Mumbai in Maharashtra. Courtesy of the generosity of its donors, SEF was able to surpass that target, a foundation release said.
Dr. R. V. Ramani, the chief guest and the founder of Sankara Eyecare Institute, explained how new hospitals work to achieve self-sufficiency under the 80-20 model – for every paid surgery, four completely free surgeries are performed for poor and needy eye patients brought into the Sankara Hospitals from economically and socially under-developed areas, the release noted.
Dr. Murali Kaushik, a pediatric ophthalmologist and the head of Sankara’s medical operations based at Sankara’s Bangalore hospital, spoke about diabetic retinal disease and childhood blindness.
His team is perfecting an Artificial Intelligence based technique wherein an image of the retina, passed through a machine learning algorithm, identifies the impacted areas and the need for treatment. Such timely and easily accessible retinal scanning method has the potential to revolutionize the prevention unnecessary blindness, especially in children, Sankara said.
Even though the fundraising target for the night of the banquet was met, the need for much more still exists, the foundation stressed.
Sankara also has a Wall of Founders mechanism wherein a donation of $1,000 allows you to have your loved one’s name added to the Wall of Founders at the hospital, it said. Similarly, a donation of $5,000 entitles you to have a room named after a near and dear one.
Those interested in donating to help eradicate curable blindness from India can do so by visiting www.giftofvision.org.
