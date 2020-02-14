Sankara Eye Foundation, with a mission to eradicate curable blindness, has achieved another key milestone with the inauguration of an SEF hospital in Indore, India.
The hospital inauguration took place on the morning of Jan. 30, according to a news release.
It was a well-attended event and with luminaries like Minter of Health and Family Welfare Tulsi Ram Silawat of the MP government, and Shankar Lalwani, member of Parliament, in attendance.
State and local officials and SEF’s donors also graced the inauguration where the state-of-the-art facility was dedicated to the people of Madhya Pradesh, the release said.
The 225-bed Indore Hospital, in the heart of the city, is an architectural marvel integrating values and cultures of Sankara and Indore with operational excellence for an unparalleled service for the patients, boasted the foundation.
The award-winning outreach program, covering rural communities in 150 km radius around the hospital, will start in the coming weeks and will provide quality eye care to close to 7 million people.
The Indore Hospital vision care technicians, who underwent training for more than a year before the inauguration, were ready to serve on day one of the hospital inauguration and were beaming with joy in sharing their journey during the event, according to the foundation release.
The SEF staff exudes the culture of SEF with enthusiasm and customer obsession and serviced close to 100 patients on the very first day, it said.
Established in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sankara is a nonprofit with many Indian American donors that has been working for the past 22 years for the cause of eradicating curable blindness in India.
Driven by the truly inspirational cause, SEF, along with the new Indore Hospital, has 10 community-eye-care hospitals and is working on adding three more hospitals in Mumbai, Bihar and Hyderabad.
By far, the most unique and remarkable characteristic of SEF hospitals is that 80 percent of the surgeries performed provide free eye care for those unable to afford it, it says.
The tireless efforts by the SEF team since inception, has enabled more than 1.99 million eyes to receive the gift of vision, utterly free of cost. Also, it has maintained the 4-star top rating from Charity Navigator for sound fiscal management for the last seven years, the release adds.
Going forward, SEF, USA will focus its fundraising activities for the three upcoming hospitals and ongoing gift of vision surgery donations. More information can be found at www.giftofvision.org.
