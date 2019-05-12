The Sant Nirankari Mission, a spiritual movement working towards universal brotherhood, celebrates 'Manav Ekta Divas' (Human Unity Day), every year in the month of April by organizing blood donation camps and health fairs all over the world. Baba Hardev Singh ji’s message was “Blood should flow in the veins, not on the street” and let there be “Peace, Not Pieces.”
The Northern California chapter of the Sant Nirankari Mission celebrated ‘Manav Ekta Diwas’ in Tracy, Calif., April 28 by hosting a Blood Drive in collaboration with the American Red Cross, which received an overwhelming response with donors coming from places as far as Reno, Fresno, San Jose, and Sacramento.
Representatives from the blood bank as well as the volunteers of the Sant Nirankari Mission gathered at the Tracy Bhavan early in the morning to set up the blood camp. Snacks, fruits and juices were arranged for the blood donors. In a hall, adjacent to the camp, a satsang program (spiritual congregation) was conducted with a message of human unity and universal brotherhood. Many youths also donated blood for the first time.
The Sant Nirankari Mission is one of the leading blood donating voluntary organizations in India. Scores of blood donation camps are organized in the month of April every year. These camps are held as per the wishes of the former spiritual head of the mission, Baba Hardev Singh, who said that donation of blood would be the best tribute to Baba Gurbachan Singh who sacrificed his life for the sake of truth and human values.
For more information about the mission please visithttp://www.nirankari.org
