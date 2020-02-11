An Indian Sikh American Santa Clara County, California Deputy Sheriff was shot at four times Jan. 31 evening at a rural road, and survived as a bullet ricocheted off of his body camera, according to law enforcement officials.
According to several news reports, Deputy Sheriff Sukhdeep Gill, who has served with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department for five years, was patrolling on the Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill, Calif., on the night of the incident. At some point, the deputy got out of his car and began to patrol on foot.
A car approached the officer, who wears a turban. As it got closer, the driver turned off the lights. Two suspects, both believed to be male, got out the silver Honda Accord and fired four shots at Gill. One bullet, targeted at his chest, hit his body camera and ricocheted off. Gill fired back at the fleeing suspects, then called emergency dispatch yelling “shots fired, shots fired,” as he fell into an embankment on the reservoir. He managed to crawl back up to the roadway and reported additional information to emergency dispatch. “I think I’ve been hit,” he told dispatchers.
Gill was also wearing a bullet-proof vest. He was treated for injuries at a hospital, and is now recovering at home.
“This was an ambush,” Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told KNTV. “Based on the evidence, it was an unprovoked attack on our deputy, and our suspects are wanted for premeditated attempted murder of a law enforcement officer."
“We’ll follow up every lead,” Smith said at a Feb. 3 press conference. “We want to bring the person or persons to justice.”
Santa Clara Sheriff Lt. Lt. Brendan Omori said at the news conference that Gill is a practicing Sikh and wears a traditional headdress on duty, but it was too early to determine whether the shooting constitutes a hate crime.
“We support him, and our department supports him,” Omori said. “It’s unknown whether it’s a hate crime or a crime of opportunity against law enforcement,” he said, as reported by The Mercury News.
