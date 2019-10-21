The South Asian Political Action Committee in Washington recently held a forum allowing those in attendance to meet some political candidates.
The “Meet Your South Asian Candidates 2019” forum was hosted by SAPAC, a committee created two years ago with a vision that South Asians from all backgrounds would soon run for office and need community support.
That vision became true this election cycle with a record number of South Asians running for city councils and school boards up and down the state of Washington.
While Indian Americans have so far been the trailblazers, this year the state is seeing candidates of Nepalese, Bangladeshi and Pakistani backgrounds, the SAPAC notes.
Most of the candidates who attended the forum spoke with passion and conviction about the need for change in this current climate of increased hate, the news release said.
They echoed similar messages of wanting to see safer and more secure communities for everyone – especially for the children, the release said.
Among the candidates who attended the forum included incumbents state Sen. Manka Dhingra (45th District), state Rep. Vandana Slatter (48th District) and Redmond Councilwoman Tanika Padhya, who came to support and encourage those who are running.
The event featured many first-time candidates – coming from various professional backgrounds such as lawyers, engineers and entrepreneurs.
“I am so proud to see so many fellow South Asians running for office and look forward to working with many of you in the future,” Dhingra said at the event.
SAPAC co-chair Jubilee Seth, a renowned community leader and businesswoman, thanked all the attendees and candidates, and discussed SAPAC’s history and vision. She expressed the need for all South Asian sub-communities to collaborate closely.
Tahmina Watson, SAPAC co-chair and immigration attorney at Watson Immigration Law in Seattle, reminded people why representation matters in local elections.
“When we lose protection and leadership from the highest office of the country, as well as from the federal government, we need to look to our local government to protect us; to make our communities safer; to make our communities better; to provide better policies on education, transportation, the environment, civil rights and so much more,” Watson said. “And that is why representation matters. We need representation that reflects the make-up of our communities; that will understand our needs and values.”
In his closing remarks, co-chair Amish Dave, a physician specializing in rheumatology and Public Health chair of King County Medical Society, reminded people of the importance of their votes and support of candidates.
“Your vote now more than ever needs to be used. Your vote is valuable. If you are not a voter yet, you are an influencer. Look at these candidates and see how you can help them,” Dave said. “Pick up campaign materials. Donate. Campaigns are not cheap. Candidates do not get paid to run for office. Nor do they get paid, or at least not much, when they are in office.”
Among the candidates vying for seats in Washington state include Hira Singh Bhullar for Kent Council; Rama Devagupta for the Richland School Board; Minal Kode Ghassemieh for the Issaquah School District; Harini Gokul for Medina Council; Rituja Indapure for Sammamish Council; Divya Jain for the Vancouver Evergreen School District; James Jeyaraj for Auburn Council; Riaz Khan for Mukilteo Council; Varisha Khan for Redmond Council; Jenna Nand for Edmonds Council; Jamyang Dorjee Nhangkar for the Everett School District; Sanjay Pal for the Bainbridge Island School District; Mizan Rahman for Kent Council; Garry Sandhu for Ferndale Council; Satpal Sidhu for Whatcom County Executive; and Ram Dutt Vedullapalli for the Snoqualmie Valley School District.
