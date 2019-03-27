An Indian American physician in the South Bay area of Northern California, Venkat Aachi, pleaded guilty to distributing hydrocodone outside the scope of his professional practice, without a legitimate medical need, and to healthcare fraud, U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of California announced March 26.
According to the plea agreement, Aachi, 52, of Saratoga, was a licensed physician who operated a pain clinic in San Jose. He maintained a Drug Enforcement Agency registration number authorizing him to prescribe controlled substances.
Aachi admitted that from Sept. 18, 2017, through July 2, 2018, he wrote hydrocodone-acetaminophen prescriptions that were outside the scope of his professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose, the joint statement said.
The plea agreement describes transactions in which Aachi improperly distributed hydrocodone, it said.
Further, Aachi admitted that on July 2, 2018, he falsely submitted to an insurance company a false and fraudulent claim for payment for healthcare benefits, items and services, the release said. Aachi admitted he acted with the intend to defraud the insurance company, it added.
On Oct. 9, 2018, a federal grand jury indicted Aachi and charged him with six counts of distributing drugs outside the scope of professional practice and one count of healthcare fraud. The physician pleaded guilty to one count under each statute. Aachi remains free on bail pending sentencing, the release said.
Aachi is scheduled to be sentenced July 1. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million for the illegal distribution of hydrocodone count; and 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the healthcare fraud count.
Additional fines, restitution, and additional periods of supervised release also could be ordered at the sentencing, the release noted.
