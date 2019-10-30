The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of California Oct. 21 announced that an Indian American doctor in the South Bay, Venkat Aachi, was sentenced to 24 months in prison.
Aachi will be behind bars for committing healthcare fraud and for distributing hydrocodone outside the scope of his professional practice and without a legitimate medical need, the attorney’s office said in a news release.
Aachi, 52, of Saratoga, pleaded guilty to the charges on March 25. According to the plea agreement, Aachi was a licensed physician who operated a pain clinic in San Jose and maintained a DEA registration number authorizing him to prescribe controlled substances.
Aachi admitted that from Sept. 18, 2017, through July 2, 2018, he wrote hydrocodone-acetaminophen prescriptions that were outside the scope of his professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose, the court docs noted.
Aachi acknowledged that he knew the prescriptions were not for a legitimate medical purpose and that he did not write the prescriptions in the usual course of his professional practice, the release continued.
Aachi also admitted that on July 2, 2018, he falsely submitted to an insurance company a false and fraudulent claim for payment for healthcare benefits, items, and services.
He admitted he acted with the intend to defraud the insurance company.
A federal grand jury indicted Aachi on Oct. 9, 2018, charging him with six counts of distributing drugs outside the scope of professional practice.
Aachi pleaded guilty to one count under each statute.
In addition to the prison term, Aachi was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $82,616.85 in restitution. His sentence begins Jan. 22, 2020.
