IRVINE, Calif. – The Sargam Group of Southern California held its 11th annual Raas Garba event Sept. 28 at the Portola High School stadium here, with the first 45 minutes reserved for a “Kids Garba Special,” where volunteers taught the little ones different styles of garba and dandia. This segment was appreciated by many in the audience as children below 10 years are usually seen running around without any guidance.
The Sargam group has innovated itself with ideas like these and grown in scope and size. With humble beginnings in 2008 with a few hundred people in attendance, it has since grown to attract huge crowds.
Bhavin Patel told India-West, “We are a group of friends from eight families who decided 11 years back to arrange a cost effective multi-generational family friendly raas garba in Orange County.”
The founding families get no monetary benefits from Sargam Group events. After production costs have been met, the money is donated to charity.
“We have developed a defined process where the founding members recommend the charities,” Patel said. “These are evaluated against need, impact and how much of the money actually helps the cause versus operational cost. We opt for one Indian and one local charity.”
Previous beneficiaries have included, among others, the Acid Attack Survivors Trust and the Orange County Food Bank. This year’s collections have been earmarked for two charities: the Blind Children’s Learning Center in Orange County and the Sankara Eye Foundation.
Deepak Shah, on behalf of the group, called on some children to join him on stage as he presented a $15,000 check from last year’s collections to Sean Mantucca for the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Mantucca told India-West of his eight-year involvement with the hospital that offers quality surgical and rehabilitation care to children.
The evening was enjoyed by all with the thumping music of Mosami Shah and Jwalant Parikh setting the mood. People of all age groups came dressed for the pulsating event. The elderly sat on benches, watching the speedy movements of the younger crowd. The seemingly chaotic looking groups on the dance floor separated spontaneously into circles in an orderly manner, based on the type of dance steps.
Sargam will host a second event on Oct. 5 with music by Jayshree Gohil, Suresh Bhatt and Group.
