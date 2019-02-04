Corporate chief diversity officers, activists, curious travelers and thought leaders from the U.K., the U.S. and India will be converging in New Delhi in the first week of March for Saris to Suits’ inaugural ‘Global Unity in Diversity - Empowerment India 2019’ event, which focuses on women’s empowerment.
Headlining the trip is a global diversity/inclusion conference titled ‘Global Unity in Diversity,’ hosted by Saris to Suits’ founder Patti Tripathi.
Tripathi, an Indian American former CNN news anchor, initiated the ‘Saris to Suits’ calendar in 2012 as a tool to empower South Asian women.
Saris to Suits’ inaugural trip from the United States to India extends from March 1-13 and includes cities like New Delhi, Udaipur in Rajasthan and Mumbai.
In 2018, Saris to Suits held its six-year anniversary celebration in Atlanta, Georgia. Titled “Women First,” the event featured many notable champions of women’s advocacy. Former U.S. Ambassador to India Richard Verma, who attended the event as the charity’s suit ambassador, referred to Tripathi as a pathbreaker and trailblazer.
“At the time I met her, she was doing something no other Indian American or South Asian was doing (CNN)… She was this incredible role model who was committed to helping other people and very courageous,” said Verma, adding that “You don’t have to be a senator or a governor” to promote gender equality.
“It doesn’t require writing a big check…what it requires is a little bit of time, commitment, using your place of power and you all have it,” he said. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2RgOLlf)
The Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh-born Tripathi hopes to build on that momentum with the Empowerment India 2019 travel experiences.
Inviting collaboration, Tripathi said, if the inaugural event is a success, an annual trip to the Asia Pacific region for thought leaders, academics, activists, and women trailblazers from around the globe could become a reality.
The itinerary includes a visit to the Gandhi Museum; the Gateway of India in Mumbai; the Taj Mahal; the Taj Aravali Resort and Spa in Udaipur; a village in Noida in which children and families are aided by the Tripathi Foundation, named after Patti’s mother, Poonam; and a meet and greet with Nagesh Singh, chief of protocol for New Delhi’s Ministry of External Affairs, who was previously the Indian consul general in Atlanta, Ga., among others.
Participants can choose from five itinerary options, ranging from two to 13 days in India.
All the options include a participation in the two-day Global Unity in Diversity conference, which will be held in New Delhi March 2-3.
Opening remarks at the conference will be given by Abha Singh, a Mumbai-based attorney and gender justice advocate.
The parents of Jyoti Singh, the 23-year-old whose brutal gang rape and murder in Delhi in 2012 shook the country, and the world, will also be attending the conference, said Tripathi.
Vinita Bali, a corporate strategist and the managing director of Britannia Industries, will be delivering the keynote address.
Other speakers and panelists include criminal psychologist/lawyer Anuja Kapoor; Dr. Lisa Jordan, director of education, United Steelworkers of America; Dr. Naina, an Indian American doctor from Beverly Hills, Calif.; author Andrea Carter; and Mamta Saikia, chief operating officer of Bharti Foundation.
“India was named one of the world’s most unsafe countries for women to live in, it accounts for world’s half female digital gender divide, and recently a study in a respected journal noted that one-third of suicides in the world are committed by Indian women. Daughters in some communities are a burden, a family liability because dowries, though illegal but still practiced, have a reach all the way to the womb,” said Tripathi. “We cannot focus on depressing statistics. There’s a strong case for positive intervention. Women need a voice to advocate for themselves or to change their circumstances.”
Participants will also be able to attend Marigold Diary, a newly established trunk show featuring textiles and handiwork by Indian women as well as luxury lifestyle/wedding items.
Saris to Suits was born out of Tripathi’s empathy and irrepressible drive to persist. The charity features an annual calendar of South Asian women, who “pose for a purpose.” “Each of these women has beaten the odds and claimed her own voice through education and empowerment and is part of a growing global network of advocates for the countless women and girls who remain powerless and forgotten,” said Tripathi.
A uniquely-themed 20/20 calendar campaign is expected to be printed by September 2019.
