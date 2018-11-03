Sarod virtuoso Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, along with his sons, Amaan Ali Khan Bangash and Ayaan Ali Khan Bangash, and the Refugee Orchestra Project, conducted by Lidiya Yankovskaya, performed Oct. 24 at the 2018 UN Day Concert at the UN headquarters in New York.
The theme of this year’s concert, which was sponsored by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, was “Traditions of Peace and Non-violence.”
UN Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.
Oct. 24 has been celebrated as United Nations Day since 1948. In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly recommended that the day be observed by it member states as a public holiday.
