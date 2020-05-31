BUENA PARK, Calif. – As a response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Sarva Mangal Family Trust and Anekant Community Center, both groups led by Indian Americans, came together to provide 250 Google Chromebooks to the Valadez Middle School Academy in Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District and 115 Google Chromebooks to the Buena Park School District to help students transition to online learning without disrupting their education.
One of the biggest challenges to switching to online learning for many school districts has been the little to no access to computers or internet at home for many students and some teachers, said a press release. SMFT and ACC’s effort to provide refurbished Google Chromebooks to school students comes at a time when parents of students are unable to bear additional costs while striving to keep their jobs.
In April, both organizations had pledged to donate over 500 Google Chromebooks to local school districts. SMFT’s Chief Giving Officer Manu Shah and ACC’s director Dr. Nitin Shah steered the ‘Project Refurbished Chromebooks’ and galvanized the community to come together to support the cause. Some of the other major donors in this campaign are Drs. Jaswant and Meera Modi and Mahesh and Usha Wadher as well as the Jain Center of Southern California and Federation of Jain Associations in North America. The groups are continuing to work on this initiative.
