Savithri Arts Academy’s 21st annual program and Diwali celebration featured dance performances by its founder, Dr. Sinduri Jayasinghe, and the students of the academy, who were accompanied by several other musicians and artists Oct. 27 at the Bellflower Civic Center in Bellflower, Calif.
The dance performances highlighted a unique aspect of the Indian culture: respect for one another irrespective of who they are. Several professional musicians, including Babu Parameswaran on vocals, Vinaini Jayasinghe on nattuvangam, Kiran on violin, Bala Mahadevan on mridangam, and Deepak on tabla accompanied the dancers on the stage.
In celebration of Diwali, the academy’s students also performed a Diya Dance and Garba, choreographed brilliantly by Jayasinghe.
Savithri Arts Academy not only acts as a dance school, but is also an organization that honors other artists in every field, both locally and from India. Various artists were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their contributions in keeping the Indian art and culture alive in a foreign land in various ways.
The first honoree was Kalathapasvi Vijaya Bhanu, who started her dance academy, Sri Sakti Sarade Kalaniketan, in 1981 in the U.S. The multitalented artist was recognized for her dedication and commitment demonstrated as an actress, dancer, singer and writer.
Guru N. Muralikrishnan, who has been performing on Veena and keyboard for over 30 years, was recognized for his dedication and commitment demonstrated in the propagation and promotion of Carnatic music.
Multitalented film actress Jaishree Chandrasekar was also among the honorees.
Jayasinghe uses Bharatanatyam to express God’s love as well as human beings’ desire for it. She believes this dance form embodies all the divine qualities of God’s love and mercy, stated a press release.
Along with running an orphanage in India, Jayasinghe is actively involved in different Indian organizations and also teaches different kinds of Indian dances to people belonging to various cultures: Indian, American, Hispanic and African American.
Her comprehensive dance programs include Bhangra, Sri Lankan and other South Indian dances. In the days when communities turn the other way, her dance programs help to bring everyone together, she said, adding that her dances contain messages from many religious teachings, unifying everyone as the children of one God.
She has trained over 1,000 students to be versatile performers. Known for her innovative style, she has trained students and choreographed dances in Kalarippayattu, Kuchipudi, folk, Bhangra, Kathak, Odissi, Manipuri, and Mohiniyattam, aside from Bharatanatyam.
At the end, Jayasinghe received words of appreciation from other artists for her talent and her teachings.
