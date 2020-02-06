The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office Jan. 29 released new information in the kidnapping and killing of Indian American tech executive Tushar Atre last year.
KTVU in the San Francisco Bay Area reports that investigators shared video of a person of interest in the case seen riding on a bike and glaring at the home where the 50-year-old Atre was kidnapped two hours later.
Authorities last Oct. 1 around 3 a.m. received a call from someone inside the residence on Pleasure Point Road that Atre was forcibly taken from the home and forced into his girlfriend's BMW, the report said.
Surveillance video released in November (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/37FGqAJ) that was captured around the time of Atre's disappearance, shows three men walking out of an alley, near Atre's home, it said.
His body and the BMW were later found on Soquel San Jose Road, near the summit, in the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to the media outlet.
The sheriff's office confirmed he died of a gunshot wound and said the motive for his killing appears to be robbery, it said.
Authorities announced at a news conference Jan. 29 that the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case has been increased to $200,000.
Atre was the founder and CEO of AtreNet, a web marketing and design agency based in Santa Cruz. His website shows numerous clients, primarily in the South Bay and Peninsula areas, the report said.
