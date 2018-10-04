The Scholastic News Kids Press Corps Sept. 17 announced its new group of 2018-2019 kid reporters, including several Indian Americans and one India-based youngster.
The group consists of 23 new kid reporters, and 22 returning kids, who hail from all over the globe, including the U.S., India, Australia, Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea and Thailand.
Indian Americans Arjun Suri, of San Diego, Calif.; Maya Mukherji, of New York; Aanya Kabra, of Memphis, Tenn.; and Nikita Mohile, of Canada, were among the new group of reporters.
Sunaya DasGupta Mueller, of Palisades, N.Y.; Hana Meher Sadik, of Portland, Ore.; and Rohan Saketh Devulapalli, of Bangalore, were among the 22 returning reporters.
The kids, who range in age from 10 to 14, will cover national and international breaking news, trending topics kids care most about — from the environment to civics — along with entertainment, sports, local news and more, according to the Press Corps' news release.
"Each year, it becomes increasingly evident how passionate students are about engaging in their communities and following the news," said Suzanne McCabe, editor of the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps, in a statement.
"This year's talented team of 45 kid reporters have committed to covering the hard-hitting topics that students around the world want to learn more about, while developing the critical thinking and media literacy skills that are so important for their futures," McCabe added.
The Scholastic News Kids Press Corps has been publishing "news for kids, by kids" since 2000. During the 2017–18 program year, kid reporters covered a range of topics and events, including Hurricanes Harvey and Maria; the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.; Super Bowl LII; and the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the release said.
Scholastic News kid reporters also interviewed news anchors Anderson Cooper and Katie Couric; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge; U.S. Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad; retired NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson; and president and founder of the Children's Defense Fund Marian Wright Edelman, among other notable figures.
Stories by Scholastic News kid reporters are published on the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps website and featured in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, reaching more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide, the release noted.
