Davita Verma is just 16 but with ideas that go beyond the experience of that life span. Three years ago, she was just another Indian American teen on vacation in India ready to munch on delicious food and get pampered by relatives.
At a stop in Indore, the family visited a school in the surrounding rural area. The first thing that struck Verma was that there did not seem to be enough school supplies and the ones that were there seemed in average condition.
On closer encounter, she told India-West, she was touched by the stories she heard. From a comfortable home in Atlanta, Georgia, she had not directly confronted the kind of lives that these children faced. Many did not know where the next meal would come from and many others were forced to work to supplement the meager family income.
Verma came back perturbed. She first tapped into Google to learn that 72 million children around the world lacked basic education. “This number surprised me— I did not know that the number of students who did not receive education would be in the high millions,” she recalled to India-West. “I could not understand how without an education they could succeed in life, and this is when I decided change had to be done.”
The young girl went to see her grandmother, the principal of a private elementary school in Indore, India. From that visit, Verma learned about the Indian government’s rule by which schools are required to admit a percentage of low income students, and she spoke to her about how schools made arrangements and paid for their uniforms, supplies, transportation and food.
Back home in Atlanta, where she lives with her parents Dhiraj and Deepa, Verma was struck by how people like her had a surplus of resources and, “honestly speaking, most of these supplies are forgotten about or misplaced,” she says. Determined to not allow her excess supplies to go to waste, as well as those in homes like hers, she launched a nonprofit, “Pencils for Success.” Noted Verma, “minor obstacles like the lack of pencils and other essential school supplies should not hinder the ability of students to learn.”
Nevertheless, she was still not sure what support she would get for her initiative nor how exactly it would work. But, Verma told India-West, she was astounded with the help that poured in after giving a speech about the issue at a local Diwali party. In five days, she was able to gather five pounds of supplies. Word spread and soon people approached her to give both gently used stuff and new donations.
One of the challenges Verma faced has been to arrange for the shipping of supplies to India. “As it costs a great deal of money, I try to send supplies with friends and family who are traveling to India, but I would like to grow by partnering with a shipping company,” she adds.
Initially aimed at needy students in Delhi and Indore, Verma has found the need to be just as pressing in Atlanta, and she is doing what she can to mitigate it. She has found that reaching out to local elementary and middle schools for supplies has the added benefit of increasing awareness of her work as well as the need in the community. Stores like Kroger and Target have also been generous in their donations.
Verma aims to support 400 students by the end of 2020, which means she needs more donations and logistic help within the U.S. and India.
Meanwhile, the 11th grader at Alpharetta High is also doing what other teens do at this time. With an eye on college, she is cramming her APs with the aim of pursuing a degree in engineering and business, and engaged in various other sport and educational bodies.
For more information on the organization or to donate visit pencilsforsuccess@gmail.com
