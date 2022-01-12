Scienaptic AI, a leading AI-powered credit decisioning disruptor, Jan. 11 announced it has been named a winner at the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, according to a Business Wire report.
Headquartered in New York, Scienapatic was founded by Indian American Pankaj Kulshreshtha, who also serves at the CEO.
Scienaptic's platform was designed to address outdated methods of credit decisioning that have failed millions of borrowers, noted the report. In today's dynamic environment, lenders need better ways to assess risk, and Scienaptic's AI-powered credit decisioning platform offers a compelling solution, it added.
With the platform's next-generation AI, financial institutions can increase credit availability and make better, stronger credit decisions for both borrowers and members. Scienaptic empowers lenders to continuously improve the quality of their underwriting decisions, enabling them to say “yes” more often, and much faster.
"Our mission is to enhance lives and fulfill dreams by bringing more people into a world where credit systems work,” said Pankaj Jain, president of Scienaptic. “Financial institutions of all sizes use Scienaptic's AI to make instant, better and more personalized credit decisions, resulting in improved financial wellbeing for their customers and members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.