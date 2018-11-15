The University of Texas, its professors, as well as friends and family Oct. 27 honored the life of scientist Dr. ECG Sudarshan in Austin, and also noted that a graduate fellowship in physics is being planned in the late professor’s honor.
Sudarshan, an Indian American theoretical physicist, passed away May 14 while serving as a professor emeritus at UT-Austin.
His long-term associates and colleagues spoke about his humor, wit and deep knowledge of particle physics, a release said.
Dr. Roger M Walser, his colleague, said that two of Sudarshan’s discoveries, V-A theory of weak interactions and the use of coherent state representation in optics, were attributed as work by others and they were awarded the Physics Nobel Prize instead of Sudarshan.
Details of the ECG Sudarshan graduate Fellowship in Physics will be available soon, a release said.
Sam Kannappan,a longtime friend of Sudarshan and founder of Meenakshi Temple in Houston, said he met Sudarshan in 1969 and Sudarshan became a founder trustee of the Houston Sri Meenakshi temple.
He presented a letter of appreciation from chairman of the temple Dr. Padmini Ranganathan to Bhamathi Sudarshan, widow of the scientist, during the memorial service, at which his son Ashok was the master of ceremony.
Sudarshan was born in Kottayam, Kerala in 1931. He studied at CMS College in his hometown before attending the University of Madras and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. He later studied and taught at the University of Rochester and then at the University of Texas at Austin, where he taught for over 40 years.
He was honored with several other prestigious awards like ICTP Dirac Medal, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Majorana Prize, TWAS Prize, Bose Award and CV Raman Award.
Sudarshan was passed over for the Physics Nobel Prize on more than one occasion, leading to controversy in 2005 when several physicists wrote to the Swedish Academy, protesting that Sudarshan should have been awarded a share of the prize for the Sudarshan diagonal representation (also known as Sudarshan–Glauber representation) in quantum optics, for which Roy J. Glauber won his share of the prize, the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.