The family of U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is sending medical supplies to hospitals in the Indian state of Karnataka as the country continues to work toward curbing the recent COVID-19 surge.
The Indian Express reports that Murthy, a native of Hallegere in the Mandya district, is contributing through his Scope Foundation.
Murthy’s father, Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy, said that the shipment containing 70 oxygen concentrators, four ventilators, N95 masks, respirator masks, step transformer pieces and cleaning supplies worth Rs 1.40 crore will arrive soon on behalf of the foundation, according to the report.
This essential medical equipment will be dispatched to 12 hospitals in two districts that are facing a shortage of equipment, the report added.
Vasanth, one of Murthy’s cousins in Bangalore, said that the medical equipment will be supplied to Murthy’s native village Hallegere in Mandya and also to Maddur, Malavalli, Nagamangla and other places in the state. He also said that there are plans to build a COVID-19 ward, the report adds.
Murthy was appointed as the United States Surgeon General following President Joe Biden’s election victory in November. Murthy previously served under President Barack Obama in the same role.
The Indian American surgeon general has roots in Hallegere village of Mandya district in Karnataka.
