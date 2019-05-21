A vast field of roughly 11 million spellers across the nation has been pared down to just under 600 kids who are seeking to become the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.
Numerous Indian American students figure among the 565 spellers who emerged from a more than eight-month journey in classrooms across the U.S. to take part in the national championship round in Washington, D.C.
Among the spellers are Saisurya Lakkimsetti of Montgomery, Alabama; Soham Kulkarni of Santa Clara, California; San Jose, California-based Rishik Gandhasri; Ekansh Rastogi of Heathrow, Florida; Sameer Tangirala of San Jose; Ganesh Nair of Jonesboro, Arkansas; Dev Shah of Largo, Florida; Dean Alkhairy of Newport Coast, California; Vayun Krishna of Sunnyvale, California; and Arya Reddyvari of Pleasanton, California.
Also reaching the national round of the competition are Rishi Damarla of Ontario, Canada; Arsh Shah of Palm Harbor, Florida; Tejas Sreedhar of San Ramon, California; Anisha Rao of Dublin, California; Prithvi Dixit of Redwood City, California; Pavani Chittemsetty of Bentonville, Arkansas; and Alisha Chakravarty of Turlock, California.
Srikar Chittemsetty of Bentonville, Arkansas; Omkar Bharath of Scottsdale, Arizona; Shradha Rachamreddy of San Jose, California; Tanish Doshi of Oro Valley, Arizona; Shreyas Chakravarty of Fremont, California; Bhavya Surapaneni of Castle Pines, Colorado; Samhita Kumar of Gold River, California; Rohan Phanse of Palo Alto, California; Taj Patel of Andalusia, Alabama; Vikrant Chintanaboina of San Jose, California; Vikram Raju of Aurora, Colorado; Chaitra Thummala of San Ramon, California; Nidhi Vadlamudi of Santa Clara, California; Neil Chandran of Alamo, California; Maanvi Sarwadi of Bear, Delaware; Sahil Langote of New Castle, Delaware; and Amith Vasantha of Saratoga, California, were also successful in reaching the national phase of the competition.
Neil Dave of Lakeland, Florida; Aisha Randhawa of Corona, California; Anish Tejomurtula of Palm Harbor, Florida; Achuth Vinay of Fresno, California; Nithika Rangan of Elk Grove, California; Nicholas D’Sa of Tustin, California; Dhyana Mishra of West Melbourne, Florida; Alesya Rathinasamy of Muncie, Indiana; Riya Koya of Carmel, Indiana; Krrish Madduru of Overland Park, Kansas; Pranav Kollu of Algonquin, Illinois; Sakesh Sundar of Clarksville, Maryland; Arushi Cumer of Johns Creek, Georgia; and Sukesh Kamesh of Kingman, Kansas, are also headed to the nationals.
More national finalists include Veer Tuliani of Ellicott City, Maryland; Sarvesh Arivarasu of Decatur, Illinois; Dhruv Hosamane of Decatur, Georgia; Akshaya Janakiraman of Ghana; Pritikaa Biswas of Carmel, Indiana; Raj Thakwani of Ghana; Aryan Sant of Carmel, Indiana; Manischa Wijayawardhana of Saint Johns, Florida; Nicole Chowdhury of Frederick, Maryland; Arnav Paluri of Tinley Park, Illinois; Atman Balakrishnan of Hinsdale, Illinois; Arik Karim of Wellington, Florida; Arnav Kolluru of Forsyth, Illinois; Ariya Narayanasamy of Japan; Nachiket Magesh of Schererville, Indiana; Sohan Bendre of Westmont, Illinois; Srinidhi Rao of Hinsdale, Illinois; Sharanya Chatterjee of Orlando, Florida; Sarok Chilakuri of Linderhurst, Illinois; and Ananya Gautam of Potomac, Maryland.
Others going to the nationals are Manu Sripathi of Overland Park, Kansas; Honey Advani of Jamaica; Ishya Bhavsar of Prairie Village, Kansas; Pranav Chandar of Newburgh, Indiana; Bharath Ram of Naples, Florida; Tanya Rastogi of Bettendorf, Iowa; Tanishka Jadhav of St. Joseph, Michigan; Navin Ramesh of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Meghana Nakkanti of Nixa, Missouri; Arjun Grandhe of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Ranjana Ramesh of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Abey Alex of Pomona, New York; Madhavendra Thakur of New York, New York; Saloni Singh of Secaucus, New Jersey; Bhavana Madini of Plainview, New York; Sharvani Vadlamani of Dayton, New Jersey; Neha Thawani Nanda of Austin, Minnesota; and Dhruv Grandhe of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Additionally, Rohit Paradkar of Brookline, Massachusetts; Armaan Sharma of Stony Point, New York; Harini Gottumukkala of O’Fallon, Missouri; Jeremiah Markose of New Milford, New Jersey; Ananya Bommineni of Stevensville, Michigan; Navneeth Murali of Edison, New Jersey; Vikram Goddla of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; Dhruva Lahoti of St. Louis, Missouri; Siri Doddapaneni of Omaha, Nebraska; Shruthika Padhy of Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Sehej Bajwa of Jamesville, New York; Aashi Mishra of Westfield, New Jersey; and Nitya Kathiravan of Edison, New Jersey, will head to the nation’s capital for the championship round.
More finalists include Ethan George of Ballwin, Missouri; Varshaa Venkitesh of Paramus, New Jersey; Neha Kodali of Columbia, Missouri; Pranathi Jammula of Austin, Texas; Joel Jose of Oxford, North Carolina; Sohum Sukhatankar of Dallas, Texas; Misha Agrawal of Germantown, Tennessee; Anika Pundir of Avon, Ohio; Arjun Kurup of Centerville, Ohio; Vikram Kakaria of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Malcolm D’Souza of Hilliard, Ohio; Ganga Sivanta Siddam of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Saran Sundar of Cypress, Texas; Eesha Katta of Lawton, Oklahoma; Abhijay Kodali of Flower Mound, Texas; Arav Patel of Strongsville, Ohio; Nilla Rajan of Chillicothe, Ohio; Riya Hegde of Hudson, Ohio; Triyatha Jammula of Austin, Texas; Yuvan Ram of Hilliard, Ohio; Mehtan Rahman of Amarillo, Texas; Rahul Sachdev of Cary, North Carolina; and Pranet Sirikonda of Powell, Ohio.
More Indian American kids going to Washington, D.C., include Pranav Nandakumar of Austin, Texas; Eshaan Sanka of Helotes, Texas; Aanvi Manda of Lufkin, Texas; Rohan Raja of Irving, Texas; Ashrita Gandhari of Ashburn Virginia; Nidhi Achanta of Newcastle, Washington; Eshaan Mani of Sugar Land, Texas; Sanjana Kota of Frisco, Texas; Amrita Vukoti of San Angelo, Texas; Ananth Nithin of Bothell, Washington; Rishab Subramanya of Houston, Texas; Sankalp Gautam of College Station, Texas; Maitri Kovuru of Fort Worth, Texas; Maya Jadhav of Fitchburg, Wisconsin; Rishabh Rengarajan of Irving, Texas; Naysa Modi of Frisco, Texas; Aaron Ehsan of Victoria, Texas; Satvik Mahendra of Dallas, Texas; Harini Logan of San Antonio, Texas; Vishal Vinjamuri of Ashburn, Virginia; Saida Bidiwala of Dallas, Texas; and Akshita, Balaji of Herndon, Virginia.
Pranav Elavarthi of Herndon, Virginia; Sia Srivastava of Prosper, Texas; Ananya Balachander of Ashburn, Virginia; Aryan Kalluvila of Hubertus, Wisconsin; Srivarun Hathwar of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Nikil Shyamsunder of Winchester, Virginia; Keshav Nair of Helotes, Texas; Aryan Nindra of Leesburg, Virginia; Lakshmi Vemula of Dallas, Texas; Anika Gundlapalli of Odessa, Texas; Akash Vukoti of San Angelo, Texas; Saharsh Vuppala of Bellevue, Washington; Sirjana Kaur of Redmond, Washington; Vishnoy Vadakkancheri of Glen Allen, Virginia; Samritha Lakshmikanthan of Irving, Texas; and Sahana Gade of Sugar Land, Texas, are also among the hundreds of finalists.
More finalists include Arjun Shetty of Nassau, Bahamas; Shomoy Kamal of Sherman, Texas; Keerthana Krishnan of Katy, Texas; Amulya Ganta of Odessa, Texas; Shijay Sivakumar of Odessa, Texas; Sonika Harish of Lewisville, Texas; Raghav Dhandi of Montpelier, Vermont; Surya Kapu of South Jordan, Utah; Anushka Noori of Issaquah, Washington; Trisha Balakrishnan of Houston, Texas; Siddharth Satish of Sugar Land, Texas; Deeya Patel of Harrisonburg, Virginia; and Deetya Vuppala of Bellevue, Washington.
A total of 162 participants are repeat spellers with two making the trip to Washington, D.C., for a fifth time.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee will hold preliminary rounds May 28 and May 29 with the final round scheduled for May 30.
