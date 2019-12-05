Forbes Dec. 3 released its ninth annual “30 Under 30” list, featuring the latest class of 600 young entrepreneurs, risk-takers and game changers who are redefining what it means to innovate and lead by example, including numerous Indian Americans.
The Forbes 30 Under 30 list Class of 2020 includes 30 honorees for each of the 20 categories. Each honoree under 30 years old was given an in-depth evaluation over the course of Forbes’ vetting process, leveraging the organization’s wide-reaching community of skilled reporters and trusted judges, the release said.
Since the list’s inception nine years ago, Forbes has grown the “30 Under 30” alumni network to include more than 5,000 individuals throughout the world, the magazine notes.
Being named a Forbes “30 Under 30” honoree carries a lifelong reputation of embodying the revolutionary, innovative and entrepreneurial spirit that the organization represents, it said.
The 2020 list includes a diverse and unique class of individuals, with nearly half (48 percent) identifying as either an immigrant or first generation. This year New York beat out San Francisco, with 21 percent of honorees hailing from the big apple compared to 17 percent from San Francisco. The two cities were followed by Los Angeles (12 percent), Boston (6 percent) and Chicago (3 percent), the release added.
“Every year we are more and more inspired by the growing number of young people who have made it their mission to change the world through innovation, entrepreneurialism, and drive, and this year’s class is no exception,” Randall Lane, chief content officer of Forbes and creator of the Forbes Under 30 franchise, said in a statement.
“The ‘Forbes 30 Under 30’ list has become the preeminent recognition for the most up-and-coming visionaries, game-changers and pioneers the world has to offer – and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish next,” Lane added.
Over 15,000 online submissions were received for only 600 slots, making it a 4 percent acceptance rate. Forbes collaborated with expert judges in each category, including Jayshree Ullal in the Enterprise Technology category and Neeraj Agrawal in Venture Capital to create a distinctive list of 600 youthful visionaries and disruptors all of whom represent the entrepreneurial spirit of the Forbes Under 30 franchise, the release added.
Dozens of Indian American and South Asian Americans were named among the 600 honorees, in 16 categories. No Indian Americans were named in the Sports, Music, Games and Hollywood & Entertainment categories.
Reports on who was named to the lists in the various categories will be reported by India-West separately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.