CERRITOS, Calif. — The SDM Cancer Relief Fund in its 34 years has helped over 3,000 cancer patients in Kerala, said Mathew Daniel, Indian American founder and chair of the organization, at its annual fundraiser held on Oct. 5.
He told the 250 guests and donors gathered at the Cerritos Sheraton here that the money collected is directed to four hospitals in Trivandrum, Trichur, Calicut and Kottayam.
For the past two years SDM has also been providing a much-needed boost to the Children's Wing of Harbor UCLA Medical Center. It has been sponsoring costumes and gifts for their Halloween program, bringing some sunshine into the lives of kids and their care givers, he said.
Abraham Mathew, president of SDM, then explained to the audience how the organization had distributed $50,000 to poor cancer patients affected by the 2018 Kerala floods.
By the end of the evening, $60,000 was raised for the cause. Attendees enjoyed participating in the raffle and the entertainment by the UCLA Bruins Bhangra Team and Atma Dance Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.