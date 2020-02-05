On a 5-0 vote Feb. 3, the Seattle, Washington, City Council approved a resolution condemning India’s new Citizenship Amendment Act, which has sparked massive protests across the country, and the planned National Register of Citizens.
The measure was sponsored by Indian American city councilwoman Kshama Sawant. The councilwoman had not responded to several India-West calls for comment by press time Feb. 4 afternoon. The council has nine members: four failed to show up for the vote.
Sanjay Panda, India’s consul general for the West Coast, condemned the city council’s actions. “This is damaging in the context of the U.S.-India relationship, and our bilateral partnership,” he told India-West.
“As a democracy, we appreciate contrarian viewpoints, but it is not within the city council’s mandate to make policy on international relations. This is dividing the Indian American community in Seattle,” he said, noting that plans for an Indian consulate in the city are being delayed, ostensibly because of Sawant’s measure.
Prior to this week’s vote, Panda said he had written to every member of the city council and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, but received no response nor an invitation to speak before the measure was passed. Panda said he was successful in delaying the vote, which had originally been scheduled for mid-January.
The outcome of the vote was pre-determined before it occurred, alleged the consul general, adding that those who opposed the resolution did not show up.
In a press statement, Sawant said: "The National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act by the BJP and Modi regime bear frightening similarities to the early Nuremberg laws of the Third Reich in 1930's Germany.”
“This resolution is in solidarity with the courageous youth protests in India, and with the 250 million workers and farmers who walked out on Jan. 8 in the largest-ever one-day general strike in global history, to protest not only the dangerous anti-Muslim and anti-Dalit policies of the far-right BJP government, but also the economic devastation wrought by intensified corruption, rampant privatization and neoliberal policies, and unprecedented inequality,” stated Sawant.
The Seattle City Council is believed to be the first legislative body in the United States to take a stance on the CAA and NRC. The Seattle Times reported that more than 100 people testified on the resolution before a vote was taken.
In her measure, Sawant stated that the CAA is blatantly discriminatory, allowing refugees of several religions fleeing from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to get fast-track citizenship in India, but excluding Muslims. The CAA was passed Dec. 12, 2019, resulting in violent protests and sit-ins throughout India and the U.S. The Act took effect Jan. 10.
The National Register of Citizens aims to weed out people who are believed to be living in the country but not rightful citizens, according to the Indian government’s metric for establishing citizenship. The measure focuses primarily on residents of Assam: two million Muslims residing in the state are believed to be ineligible for citizenship. The government has said it will temporarily move them into detention camps, but may ultimately deport them to Bangladesh.
Sawant noted in her measure: “Most Indians lack documentation such as birth certificates to prove citizenship, and a nationwide expansion of the NRC could strip hundreds of millions of people — disproportionately Muslim, oppressed castes, women, indigenous and LGBT communities — left out of the CAA of their citizenship rights with no option to be re-naturalized.
“The Seattle City Council believes it is the duty of ordinary people to oppose the dangerous rise of the far right everywhere in the world, and believes that the rapidly expanding authoritarianism of the Modi government in nuclear-armed India is of concern, not only to the millions of Muslims, oppressed castes, women, indigenous, and LGBT people in India, but also to Seattle’s South Asian immigrant community,” stated the measure, which can be read here in its entirety: https://bit.ly/2GTOy4T.
Last September, the City Council approved a “Stand With Kashmir” day, condemning the abrupt revocation of Article 370, which had given special autonomous status to Kashmir since Independence. As it revoked the Article Aug. 5, the Indian government imposed an indefinite curfew in the region, cut off all mobile, landline, and internet communications, and detained an estimated 1,500 people without cause, including several children.
Several organizations lauded the Seattle City Council’s vote. “We welcome the Seattle City Council’s resolution denouncing the divisive and draconian CAA and NRC. These acts are unconstitutional and designed to disenfranchise several million Muslim, Dalits and other minorities in order to create a fascist state.” said Javed Sikander, spokesperson for the Seattle chapter of the Indian American Muslim Council, in a press statement.
The Alliance for Justice and Accountability, an umbrella organization of progressive South Asian groups across the U.S., said in a press statement: “The hearing in City Hall was a source of immense satisfaction for hundreds of activists who have rallied against the CAA and NRC and found their elected officials unanimous in expressing their solidarity with the plight of those struggling against religious and caste discrimination.”
“The NRC and the CAA, individually and in combination, are rightly seen as an existential threat to India as a pluralist, democratic society,” said the AJA.
Veena Roy, a spokeswoman for Seattle South Asians Building Accountability and Healing, said: “There are thousands here in Seattle who are intimately connected to the minority experience in India, some have needed to migrate here after similar violence in the past, and many who have family in India who directly experience the violence that the Indian government clamors to keep hidden.”
