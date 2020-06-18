Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant is at the forefront of "Black Lives Matter" protests in Seattle, Washington, to permanently oust city police officials from the downtown area that has now been designated the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone," according to media reports.
The Indian American official is encouraging activists in the CHAZ "to hold out on giving back the precinct to cops or allowing officers inside the barricaded region,” according to Fox News.
Widespread protests have been taking place for weeks across the U.S. following the death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd in Minneapolis while he was in police custody. Protesters have sparred with police for weeks.
Pune-born Sawant urged protesters to hold strong to the six-block region they've designated a "no cop" zone, the report said.
Sawant has said she will introduce legislation to convert the precinct into "a community center for restorative justice."
"Our movement needs to urgently ensure East Precinct is not handed back to police but is turned over permanently into community control. My office is bringing legislation to convert East Precinct into a community center for restorative justice," she tweeted on June 12.
On June 9, she also participated in demonstrations calling to defund the police and allowed over a thousand demonstrators into City Hall in a late-night protest calling for Mayor Jenny Durkan to resign.
She said she did it to show City Hall belongs to the people and she wanted the diverse group of demonstrators to be heard in the halls of power, Komonews.com reported.
More than 1000 protesters spent an hour talking about defunding the Seattle Police Department, banning chemical weapon use by police, and railing on Mayor Jenny Durkan, demanding she step down immediately, the report said.
Even though social distancing was non-existent, everyone wore masks and the evening remained peaceful. Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette also says no laws were broken, so officers did not respond, it added.
Sawant, who has a Ph.D. in economics from North Carolina State University, became a councilwoman in 2013 after defeating incumbent Democrat Richard Conlin to become the first socialist elected in a major U.S. city in decades.
