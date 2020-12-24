The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Dec. 21 announced that Indian American S.P. Kothari will end his tenure at the government agency by the end of January.
Kothari serves as chief economist and director of the SEC’s Division of Economic and Risk Analysis.
Since joining the SEC in March 2019, Kothari led the division’s cadre of economists, data scientists and other professionals in advancing the commission’s mission of protecting investors; maintaining fair, orderly and efficient markets; and facilitating capital formation through sound economic analysis and rigorous data analytics, the SEC said in a news release.
“I have been honored to lead the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis over the last two years,” Kothari said in a statement. “I am thankful for the division’s talented staff and the support of the chairman and others at the Commission. Working with everyone here has been a great privilege and tremendously rewarding.”
Under his leadership, DERA engaged across the entire range of the agency’s mission areas, including rulemaking, examination and enforcement. Its multi-disciplinary analyses helped the Commission identify, analyze, and respond to economic and market issues, including those related to new financial products, investment and trading strategies, systemic risk, and fraud, the release said.
Kothari chaired the internal COVID-19 Market Monitoring Group, which was formed to assist the Commission and its various divisions and offices in developing commission and staff analyses and actions related to the effects of COVID-19 on markets, issuers and investors; and responding to requests for information, analyses, and assistance from fellow regulators and other public sector partners on market matters arising from the effects of COVID-19.
Also during Kothari’s tenure, DERA assessed economic issues and market risk by conducting its own risk assessments and by working collaboratively with other agencies and organizations, both domestic and international, to assess global economic risks and threats facing the markets.
In recognition of the increased role of data science and analytics at the Commission and within DERA, Kothari created the new Office of Data Science and Innovation within DERA to provide the Commission and its staff with expertise on data analytics, risk assessment, and structured disclosure, it said.
Kothari joined the SEC from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was a professor of accounting and finance and a former Deputy Dean.
Kothari spent nearly two decades at MIT, both as a professor and as an administrator. He has served as the co-chair of the Board of Governors Asia School of Business, Kuala Lumpur; faculty director of the MIT-India Program; and editor of the academic publication Journal of Accounting & Economics.
In 2008, he served as global head of equity research for Barclays Global Investors, where he was responsible for research supporting the firm’s active equity strategies.
In 2020, he was a recipient of the Padma Shri award – one of the highest honors given by the Government of India. In 2019, the London Business School bestowed an Honorary Doctorate to Kothari.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.