WASHINGTON, D.C. — A U.S. court has reduced the second-degree murder conviction of a Massachusetts Indian American woman charged with violently shaking to death an infant in her care after it found no evidence that she intended to hurt the child, according to a report in the Boston Globe.
A Middlesex Superior Court judge, Kenneth Fishman, said that the conviction a jury delivered in May against Pallavi Macharla, a 44-year-old mother of two, was not "consonant with justice.” He reduced the murder conviction to involuntary manslaughter, the report said.
The four-week trial featured a number of medical experts who presented strikingly different theories about what killed Ridhima Dhekane, whom Macharla was baby-sitting in March 2014 in the day-care center she ran in her Burlington home, the Boston Globe reported.
The conflicting findings made it impossible to justify a second-degree murder conviction, Judge Fishman wrote in his 17-page ruling. "This court cannot permit a verdict of second-degree murder to stand in the presence of such highly contested and inconsistent evidence," he said.
At the trial, prosecutors said Macharla, who was a medical doctor in India, became frustrated when the baby began fussing and shook her so violently her brain bled. Macharla had testified in her own defense and said the baby had vomited shortly after she fed her homemade applesauce and then stopped breathing.
Judge Fishman denied a defense motion to overturn the conviction and acquit Macharla. The judge agreed there was no evidence that Macharla intended to hurt the child, noting that she gave the baby mouth-to-mouth resuscitation when she stopped breathing.
"It appears that the defendant had no history of abusive behavior toward children in the past but rather was a patient, considerate, and loving caretaker of children," he wrote.
"There is, however, a child who has tragically died, coupled with evidence of extraordinary internal injuries that some experts would attribute to abusive head trauma in the form of a shaking and/or a blow."
The ruling means Macharla, who was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years, will likely serve no more than five years, the report said. Involuntary manslaughter carries no minimum mandatory sentence and a maximum sentence of 20 years, but the state's sentencing guidelines call for no more than five years in prison, the report said.
A new sentencing date has been scheduled for Sept. 27.
Prosecutors can appeal Judge Fishman's decision to reduce the conviction. But the media report said they have not decided on it yet. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2vZX3pN)
(PTI reports have been incorporated into this report)
