A mistrial was declared Sept. 21 at the second trial for an Indian American man accused of killing his brother.
A jury in Hudson County Superior Court in New Jersey deliberated for just three days before Superior Court Judge Patrick Arre declared a mistrial when it was learned that at least one juror consulted a book containing the state criminal codes that had been left in the jury room. A member of the jury brought the matter to the judge’s attention, wanting to know if the jury had broken any rules by consulting the book. The jury was instructed that their deliberations must be based only on the evidence presented at trial and the law as explained by the judge before they began deliberating, as reported by NJ.com.
"As a result of what transpired, I am dismissing you," Arre told jurors ending the retrial of Gangaram Maharaj, 60, accused of fatally strangling his brother Rajendra Maharaj, 62, in 2016. A first trial last April ended in a hung jury, who deliberated for four days. (See earlier India-West story here.)
Critical to the case is bits of DNA found under the victim’s fingernails that matched the suspect’s. Rajendra’s body was found in his apartment; the 911 call was made by his sister, who has an office in the building. Gangaram lives in the same building, and has testified that he frequently had to tend to his alcoholic brother who was often belligerent towards him.
Maharaj, a retired pharmacist, faced 30 years to life if convicted of murder.
Attorneys often use jury rooms to confer with their clients prior to hearings and the book could easily have been left behind. Peter Festa, the defense attorney representing Maharaj, said there is no suggestion of any misconduct on anyone's behalf, as reported by NJ.com.
The judge cleared the public from the courtroom to question each juror individually regarding the book's use during deliberations and after speaking to the second juror, he declared a mistrial.
After the jury was dismissed, Festa told reporters outside the cortroom: "Our client stands by the fact that he is not guilty. We felt like we had a fair trial and we are satisfied with the results. It's the state's decision whether or not to bring another case and if they do, we will be prepared to fight it."
In both trials, prosecutors pointed out that a bone in Rajendra Maharaj's throat was damaged, he had scratches on his face when he was found dead and the medical examiner ruled he was strangled and the death was a homicide.
The defense has argued that Rajendra Maharaj could have died from any of the many potentially fatal health conditions he suffered from.
A hearing on how to proceed in the matter has been scheduled for Nov. 5.
