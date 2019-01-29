“I look forward to using these assignments to spark discussions around how we are going to grow the digital economy, forge a progressive foreign policy, hold the administration accountable and modernize government technologies,” said Rep. Ro Khanna. The Indian American congressman (right) is seen here Jan. 10 in Washington, D.C., at a news conference with (l-r) Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Rep. Joe Neguse. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)