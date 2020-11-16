Moderna said Nov. 16 its COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second dash of hope in the global race for a shot to tame a resurgent virus that is now killing more than 8,000 people a day worldwide.
The company said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from Moderna’s ongoing study.
A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.
The results are “truly striking,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert. Earlier this year, Fauci said he would be happy with a COVID-19 vaccine that was 60% effective.
Dr. Vivek Murthy, Indian American co-chair of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board tweeted Monday: “Early data today from a second #covid19 vaccine shows 94.5% effectiveness. This is very encouraging. FDA evaluation still needed and wide availability is months away, so keep masking, distancing, and hand washing to #StopTheSpread.”
Meanwhile, Murthy and Dr. Atul Gawande, another member of Biden’s advisory board, are pushing back against the idea of a nationwide lockdown to stem the upsurge in coronavirus infections, according to a CBS report, who both downplayed the need for the government to impose broad limits on business and social gatherings, instead stressing local responses such as New York City's restrictions on neighborhoods with high rates of the disease.
"We are not in support of a nationwide lockdown," Gawande, an author, surgeon and professor at Harvard Medical School, told ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulous" Nov. 15. "There simply isn't a scenario [for nationwide restrictions] because we can get this under control."
ANI reported Nov. 16 from Washington that Biden said the country is still "months away" from a COVID-19 vaccine, adding that Americans need to continue to practice social-distancing and mask-wearing to combat the virus.
"Today's news of a second vaccine is further reason to feel hopeful. What was true with the first vaccine remains true with the second: we are still months away. Until then, Americans need to continue to practice social-distancing and mask-wearing to get the virus under control," Biden tweeted.
A vaccine can’t come fast enough, as virus cases topped 11 million in the U.S. over the weekend — 1 million of them recorded in just the past week — and governors and mayors are ratcheting up restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving. The pandemic has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide, over 245,000 of them in the U.S.
Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna’s president, welcomed the “really important milestone” but said having similar results from two different companies is what’s most reassuring.
“That should give us all hope that actually a vaccine is going to be able to stop this pandemic and hopefully get us back to our lives,” Hoge told The Associated Press. He added: “It won’t be Moderna alone that solves this problem. It’s going to require many vaccines” to meet the global demand.
The National Institutes of Health helped create the vaccine Moderna is manufacturing, and NIH’s director, Dr. Francis Collins, said the exciting news from two companies “gives us a lot of confidence that we’re on the path towards having effective vaccines.”
But “we’re also at this really dark time,” he warned, saying people can’t let down their guard during the months it will take for doses of any vaccines cleared by the Food and Drug Administration to start reaching a large share of the population.
If the FDA allows emergency use of Moderna’s or Pfizer’s candidate, there will be limited, rationed supplies before the end of the year.
Both vaccines require people to get two shots, several weeks apart. U.S. officials said they hope to have about 20 million Moderna doses and another 20 million doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to use in late December.
Both Moderna’s shots and the Pfizer-BioNTech candidate are so-called mRNA vaccines, a brand-new technology. They aren’t made with the coronavirus itself, meaning there’s no chance anyone could catch it from the shots. Instead, the vaccine contains a piece of genetic code that trains the immune system to recognize the spiked protein on the surface of the virus.
Another steep challenge: distributing doses that must be kept very cold. Both the Moderna and Pfizer shots are frozen but at different temperatures. Moderna said that once thawed, its doses can last longer in a refrigerator than initially thought, up to 30 days. Pfizer’s shots require long-term storage at ultra-cold temperatures.
In related news, IANS reported from Hyderabad Nov. 16: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said that the world is counting on India for making Covid-19 vaccines accessible and affordable.
India is at the heart of international and multilateral collaborations in rapid testing and reliable vaccines, he said.
"Prime Minister Modi has committed to the United Nations that we will help make vaccines accessible and affordable to all. And believe me, from the regular conversations that I have with so many counterparts, the world is counting on us to do so," he told the Deccan Dialogue organized by the Indian School of Business in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs.
Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Nov. 16 announced that it has commenced Phase-3 trials of Covaxin, India's first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19.
The Phase-3 trials, which involve 26,000 volunteers across India, are being conducted in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research.
This is India's first Phase-3 efficacy study for a Covid-19 vaccine, and the largest Phase-3 efficacy trial ever conducted in India, the Hyderabad-based company said.
(With AP, IANS, ANI reports)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.